Former WWE Women’s Champion Says She Had To Learn To Become A Wrestler In 30 Days
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 10, 2021
Former WWE Women’s Champion Victoria (Lisa Marie Varon) was recently interviewed on the Chris Van Vliet show. She talked about joining WWE and how she had to train to become a wrestler in 30 days:
“I sent my stuff in. I paid $600 for this VHS to be made. I started it with boom – Lisa Marie Varon. It had music and all that kind of stuff, and it showed all my competitions and me demonstrating exercises and stuff like that.
I got a call back from Jim Ross and Kevin Kelly. They said, ‘We’ve never seen a video so professionally done and a package sent like this.’ Living in LA, you know someone that has the tools, someone knows editing.
They said, ‘We want to meet you in 30 days.’ I said, ‘What do you see me doing? I’m obviously not a Torrie Wilson or a Trish Stratus. I’m a bigger girl.’
They said, ‘We see you wrestling.’ So I googled a pro wrestling school, and UPW came up. So, I called them and said WWF is wanting to meet me and I need to learn how to wrestle in 30 days, which I didn’t know.
I thought it was a routine – 5-6-7-8, OK, you go here to the corner. I didn’t think in a million years that I would be doing that for 20 years.”
