"Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Bully Ray on The Undertaker Breaking Kayfabe

"I love it. Because there’s nothing left for The Undertaker, and the character of The Undertaker to do. And if we want to continue on with this man, there’s only so much emotion you can get out of that character. And we’ve run the gamut of emotions with The Undertaker. Now, I want to start run the gamut of emotions with Mark Calaway. I’m getting goosebumps talking about it. The minute Mark Calaway starts to talk, I’m back at square one. And I know how square one was with The Undertaker, so I have real high hopes for square one with Mark Calaway."

"I’m as big a fan of the business as anybody. And I understand Kayfabe, I understand protecting the business. When it’s time to ride off into the sunset, if Mark Calaway never talked about being The Undertaker, why shouldn’t he have that opportunity to do that, just like anybody else? Because he can’t be The Undertaker anymore. He can make an appearance on Raw, or whatever. But now, it’s time to live his life. And the majority of his life was being that guy. So I think it’s great for him to do it. It doesn’t bother me in the least."

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin was a guest on the Busted Open radio show on SiriusXM. The topic was brought up of how The Undertaker has recently been breaking kayfabe for the first time in his long career.

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (01/11/2021)

What Happened When Randy Orton Fought Triple H at the End of Raw? (Spoilers)

Were Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose Able to Defeat Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler on Raw? (Spoilers)

Was Drew Gulak Able to Defeat A.J. Styles on Raw? (Spoilers)

Who Won the U.S. Championship Match Between Bobby Lashley and Matt Riddle on Raw? (Spoilers)

Was Xavier Woods Able to Defeat T-Bar of RETRIBUTION on Raw? (Spoilers)

Who Emerged Victorious Between Sheamus and Keith Lee on Raw? (Spoilers)

Who Emerged Victorious Between Lee & Sheamus and Miz & Morrison on Raw? (Spoilers)

What Happened When Jeff Hardy Took on Jaxson Ryker & Elias on Raw? (Spoilers)

What Happened When Ric Flair Appeared on Tonight's Raw? (Spoilers)

What Happened in the Opening Segment of Tonight's Raw? (Spoilers)

The Rock Announces His Own Brand Of Energy Drink

'Paul Was A Piece Of Shit And He Knows It' - Ryback On Paul Heyman

Linda McMahon Connected To Group That Organized Chaotic Pro-Trump Rally

Drew McIntyre Tests Positive For COVID-19

Nick Jackson Discusses His Experiences With COVID-19

Jay White Being Advertised For NJPW Show, Despite Having "Quit"

Daniel Bryan On Who He'd Like To Wrestle Before He Retires

New Day's Feel The Power Podcast Honors Brodie Lee

Lance Archer Says He "Might Make a Trip to IMPACT Wrestling"

Bayley Names Her Mount Rushmore of Women's Wrestling

Joey Ryan Has Another Lawsuit Dismissed, The Second Time In A Week

WWE Files For Two More Trademarks

Tracy Williams Signs New Deal With ROH

