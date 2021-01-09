IMPACT Genesis 2021 Results

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin was a guest on the Busted Open radio show on SiriusXM. The topic was brought up of how The Undertaker has recently been brea[...] Jan 10 - "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was a guest on the Busted Open radio show on SiriusXM. The topic was brought up of how The Undertaker has recently been brea[...]

Zicky Dice, former NWA Television Champion, sat down with Fightful to give his thoughts on various people throughout the professional wrestling indust[...] Jan 10 - Zicky Dice, former NWA Television Champion, sat down with Fightful to give his thoughts on various people throughout the professional wrestling indust[...]

Ace Austin defeated Suicide to advance in the Super X Cup Tournament Blake Christian defeated KC Navarro to advance in the Super X Cu[...] Jan 09 - Ace Austin defeated Suicide to advance in the Super X Cup Tournament Blake Christian defeated KC Navarro to advance in the Super X Cu[...]

Glenn Jacobs, better known to WWE fans as Kane is encouraging people to follow him on the social network Parler. He tweeted: "Yes, I understand tha[...] Jan 09 - Glenn Jacobs, better known to WWE fans as Kane is encouraging people to follow him on the social network Parler. He tweeted: "Yes, I understand tha[...]

WWE has quietly removed the WrestleMania 24 pay-per-view from their streaming service with no official reason given. It is being speculated that it c[...] Jan 09 - WWE has quietly removed the WrestleMania 24 pay-per-view from their streaming service with no official reason given. It is being speculated that it c[...]

Fightful Select is reporting that Seth Rollins and Riddle have reportedly squashed the heat between themselves, as the two discussed the matter and ar[...] Jan 09 - Fightful Select is reporting that Seth Rollins and Riddle have reportedly squashed the heat between themselves, as the two discussed the matter and ar[...]

AEW has announced twelve matches for this Tuesday's edition of AEW Dark on YouTube. Check them out below. - Dark Order vs. Shawn Dean/Zack Clayton/Ad[...] Jan 09 - AEW has announced twelve matches for this Tuesday's edition of AEW Dark on YouTube. Check them out below. - Dark Order vs. Shawn Dean/Zack Clayton/Ad[...]

It was noted last night that WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton's hands were shaking during the SmackDown gauntlet match introductions. Hamilton respon[...] Jan 09 - It was noted last night that WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton's hands were shaking during the SmackDown gauntlet match introductions. Hamilton respon[...]

WWE has officially filed trademarks for a number of ring names. The filings were made to The United States Patent and Trademark Office on January 5, [...] Jan 09 - WWE has officially filed trademarks for a number of ring names. The filings were made to The United States Patent and Trademark Office on January 5, [...]

Sony Sports Network India has announced a new WWE special will be airing toward the end of January. “WWE Superstar Spectacle” will air on[...] Jan 09 - Sony Sports Network India has announced a new WWE special will be airing toward the end of January. “WWE Superstar Spectacle” will air on[...]

Apollo Crews vs. Big E ended in a double pin Big E defeated Apollo Crews to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship The Dirty Dawgs defeated [...] Jan 08 - Apollo Crews vs. Big E ended in a double pin Big E defeated Apollo Crews to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship The Dirty Dawgs defeated [...]

Following winning a Gauntlet match on SmackDown, Adam Pearce is now the #1 Contender for the WWE Universal Championship, and will face Roman Reigns at[...] Jan 08 - Following winning a Gauntlet match on SmackDown, Adam Pearce is now the #1 Contender for the WWE Universal Championship, and will face Roman Reigns at[...]

Matt and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks) have revealed they sadly lost their aunt Glorie today due to COVID-19. Matt posted a photo of his aunt on his [...] Jan 08 - Matt and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks) have revealed they sadly lost their aunt Glorie today due to COVID-19. Matt posted a photo of his aunt on his [...]

WWE has officially revealed the list of tag teams set to compete in the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. The list of teams: - August G[...] Jan 08 - WWE has officially revealed the list of tag teams set to compete in the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. The list of teams: - August G[...]

Brian Myers (former WWE star Curt Hawkins) has been signed to an Impact Wrestling contract. Myers has been working with the promotion for a while now[...] Jan 08 - Brian Myers (former WWE star Curt Hawkins) has been signed to an Impact Wrestling contract. Myers has been working with the promotion for a while now[...]

Matt Hardy and Reby Hardy have revealed they are expecting their fourth child. This will be their first daughter. The Hardys made revealed this even[...] Jan 08 - Matt Hardy and Reby Hardy have revealed they are expecting their fourth child. This will be their first daughter. The Hardys made revealed this even[...]

During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, The Dirty Dawgs (Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler) won the SmackDown tag team championships from The Street Profi[...] Jan 08 - During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, The Dirty Dawgs (Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler) won the SmackDown tag team championships from The Street Profi[...]

During her Oral Sessions podcast, former WWE commentator and interviewer Renee Paquette (Renee Young) from Toronto, Ontario, Canada said she doesn&rsq[...] Jan 08 - During her Oral Sessions podcast, former WWE commentator and interviewer Renee Paquette (Renee Young) from Toronto, Ontario, Canada said she doesn&rsq[...]

AEW announcer Jim Ross has been filming content for a number of upcoming WWE documentaries produced by A&E, according to Dave Meltzer in the lates[...] Jan 08 - AEW announcer Jim Ross has been filming content for a number of upcoming WWE documentaries produced by A&E, according to Dave Meltzer in the lates[...]

ROH has announced that Brian Johnson has re-signed with the company: Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that Brian Johnson has re-signed with the[...] Jan 08 - ROH has announced that Brian Johnson has re-signed with the company: Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that Brian Johnson has re-signed with the[...]

Jay White delivered a promo hinting that he will be leaving NJPW following his loss to Kota Ibushi at Wrestle Kingdom 15. He was then pinned clean by [...] Jan 08 - Jay White delivered a promo hinting that he will be leaving NJPW following his loss to Kota Ibushi at Wrestle Kingdom 15. He was then pinned clean by [...]

WWE issued the following: WWE is saddened to learn that Tommy Lasorda passed away at the age of 93. Lasorda will long be remembered for his con[...] Jan 08 - WWE issued the following: WWE is saddened to learn that Tommy Lasorda passed away at the age of 93. Lasorda will long be remembered for his con[...]

Despite being advertised for WWE's recent Legend's Night event, Carlito didn't actually appear on the show. WWE tried to get Carlito, but once he fou[...] Jan 08 - Despite being advertised for WWE's recent Legend's Night event, Carlito didn't actually appear on the show. WWE tried to get Carlito, but once he fou[...]

Comedy wrestling site Kayfabe News posted a meme on Twitter that took a picture from the chaos going on in Washington DC and photoshopped the Retribut[...] Jan 08 - Comedy wrestling site Kayfabe News posted a meme on Twitter that took a picture from the chaos going on in Washington DC and photoshopped the Retribut[...]