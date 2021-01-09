WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
IMPACT Genesis 2021 Results
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 09, 2021
Ace Austin defeated Suicide to advance in the Super X Cup Tournament
Blake Christian defeated KC Navarro to advance in the Super X Cup Tournament
Cousin Jake defeated Daivari to advance in the Super X Cup Tournament
Crazzy Steve defeated Tre Lamar to advance in the Super X Cup Tournament
Ace Austin defeated Cousin Jake to advance in the Super X Cup Tournament
Blake Christian defeated Crazzy Steve to advance in the Super X Cup Tournament
Jordynne Grace defeated Jazz
Ace Austin defeated Blake Christian, winning the Super X Cup
Willie Mack defeated Moose in an I Quit Match, after Moose voluntarily quit after Rich Swann offered him an IIMPACT World Heavyweight Championship match
https://wrestlr.me/65953/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jan 10
Jan 10 - "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was a guest on the Busted Open radio show on SiriusXM. The topic was brought up of how The Undertaker has recently been brea[...]
Jan 10
Jan 10 - Zicky Dice, former NWA Television Champion, sat down with Fightful to give his thoughts on various people throughout the professional wrestling indust[...]
Jan 09 IMPACT Genesis 2021 Results Ace Austin defeated Suicide to advance in the Super X Cup Tournament Blake Christian defeated KC Navarro to advance in the Super X Cu[...]
Jan 09 - Ace Austin defeated Suicide to advance in the Super X Cup Tournament Blake Christian defeated KC Navarro to advance in the Super X Cu[...]
Jan 09
Jan 09 - Glenn Jacobs, better known to WWE fans as Kane is encouraging people to follow him on the social network Parler. He tweeted: "Yes, I understand tha[...]
Jan 09
Jan 09 - WWE has quietly removed the WrestleMania 24 pay-per-view from their streaming service with no official reason given. It is being speculated that it c[...]
Jan 09
Jan 09 - Fightful Select is reporting that Seth Rollins and Riddle have reportedly squashed the heat between themselves, as the two discussed the matter and ar[...]
Jan 09
Jan 09 - AEW has announced twelve matches for this Tuesday's edition of AEW Dark on YouTube. Check them out below. - Dark Order vs. Shawn Dean/Zack Clayton/Ad[...]
Jan 09
Jan 09 - It was noted last night that WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton's hands were shaking during the SmackDown gauntlet match introductions. Hamilton respon[...]
Jan 09
Jan 09 - WWE has officially filed trademarks for a number of ring names. The filings were made to The United States Patent and Trademark Office on January 5, [...]
Jan 09
Jan 09 - Sony Sports Network India has announced a new WWE special will be airing toward the end of January. “WWE Superstar Spectacle” will air on[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - Apollo Crews vs. Big E ended in a double pin Big E defeated Apollo Crews to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship The Dirty Dawgs defeated [...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - Following winning a Gauntlet match on SmackDown, Adam Pearce is now the #1 Contender for the WWE Universal Championship, and will face Roman Reigns at[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - Matt and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks) have revealed they sadly lost their aunt Glorie today due to COVID-19. Matt posted a photo of his aunt on his [...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - WWE has officially revealed the list of tag teams set to compete in the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. The list of teams: - August G[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - Brian Myers (former WWE star Curt Hawkins) has been signed to an Impact Wrestling contract. Myers has been working with the promotion for a while now[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - Matt Hardy and Reby Hardy have revealed they are expecting their fourth child. This will be their first daughter. The Hardys made revealed this even[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, The Dirty Dawgs (Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler) won the SmackDown tag team championships from The Street Profi[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - During her Oral Sessions podcast, former WWE commentator and interviewer Renee Paquette (Renee Young) from Toronto, Ontario, Canada said she doesn&rsq[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - AEW announcer Jim Ross has been filming content for a number of upcoming WWE documentaries produced by A&E, according to Dave Meltzer in the lates[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - ROH has announced that Brian Johnson has re-signed with the company: Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that Brian Johnson has re-signed with the[...]
Jan 08 Jay White Rumored To Be WWE Bound Jay White delivered a promo hinting that he will be leaving NJPW following his loss to Kota Ibushi at Wrestle Kingdom 15. He was then pinned clean by [...]
Jan 08 - Jay White delivered a promo hinting that he will be leaving NJPW following his loss to Kota Ibushi at Wrestle Kingdom 15. He was then pinned clean by [...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - WWE issued the following: WWE is saddened to learn that Tommy Lasorda passed away at the age of 93. Lasorda will long be remembered for his con[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - Despite being advertised for WWE's recent Legend's Night event, Carlito didn't actually appear on the show. WWE tried to get Carlito, but once he fou[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - Comedy wrestling site Kayfabe News posted a meme on Twitter that took a picture from the chaos going on in Washington DC and photoshopped the Retribut[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - During an interview with Ryan Satin on Fox Sports, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin revealed that he's not really a fan of working the Royal Rumble match, de[...]