Glenn Jacobs (Kane) Tells Fans To Follow Him On Parler

Glenn Jacobs, better known to WWE fans as Kane is encouraging people to follow him on the social network Parler. He tweeted:

"Yes, I understand that @Twitter and @Facebook are not government entities so they can set their own rules and are not subject to constitutional prohibitions. So, sure, they can ban whomever they want. Nevertheless, they are setting a dangerous precedent which may have intended consequences even for those who are currently cheering them on."

This comes 24 hours after President Donald Trump was banned from Twitter for breaching the social media networks' terms of service.

Jacobs is currently the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

Nevertheless, they are setting a dangerous precedent which may have intended consequences even for those who are currently cheering them on. — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) January 9, 2021