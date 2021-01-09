WrestleMania 24 Pay-Per-View Removed From WWE Network

WWE has quietly removed the WrestleMania 24 pay-per-view from their streaming service with no official reason given.

It is being speculated that it could be down to an issue with The Big Show vs Floyd Mayweather match which previously had issued due to the rights to Floyd Mayweather’s theme song.

For those that don't know, back in 2010 a producer tried to sue Mayweather and WWE over the song Mayweather used as his WrestleMania 24 entrance. The case was dismissed at the time.

The event also featured Ric Flair's WWE retirement match against Shawn Michaels.

We'll update you if we hear more.