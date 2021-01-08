WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Former WWE Superstar Signs With Impact Wrestling
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 08, 2021
Brian Myers (former WWE star Curt Hawkins) has been signed to an Impact Wrestling contract.
Myers has been working with the promotion for a while now, but only now has signed a full-time deal. He tweeted:
"Thanks for the money Eddie. You just made the best decision of your life. You now have a workhorse in the prime of his career with a massive chip on his shoulder signed to your roster. The Most Professional Wrestler. @IMPACTWRESTLING is now mine. #IMPACTonAXSTV"
https://wrestlr.me/65941/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jan 08
Jan 08 - Apollo Crews vs. Big E ended in a double pin Big E defeated Apollo Crews to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship The Dirty Dawgs defeated [...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - Following winning a Gauntlet match on SmackDown, Adam Pearce is now the #1 Contender for the WWE Universal Championship, and will face Roman Reigns at[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - Matt and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks) have revealed they sadly lost their aunt Glorie today due to COVID-19. Matt posted a photo of his aunt on his [...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - WWE has officially revealed the list of tag teams set to compete in the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. The list of teams: - August G[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - Brian Myers (former WWE star Curt Hawkins) has been signed to an Impact Wrestling contract. Myers has been working with the promotion for a while now[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - Matt Hardy and Reby Hardy have revealed they are expecting their fourth child. This will be their first daughter. The Hardys made revealed this even[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, The Dirty Dawgs (Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler) won the SmackDown tag team championships from The Street Profi[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - During her Oral Sessions podcast, former WWE commentator and interviewer Renee Paquette (Renee Young) from Toronto, Ontario, Canada said she doesn&rsq[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - AEW announcer Jim Ross has been filming content for a number of upcoming WWE documentaries produced by A&E, according to Dave Meltzer in the lates[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - ROH has announced that Brian Johnson has re-signed with the company: Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that Brian Johnson has re-signed with the[...]
Jan 08 Jay White Rumored To Be WWE Bound Jay White delivered a promo hinting that he will be leaving NJPW following his loss to Kota Ibushi at Wrestle Kingdom 15. He was then pinned clean by [...]
Jan 08 - Jay White delivered a promo hinting that he will be leaving NJPW following his loss to Kota Ibushi at Wrestle Kingdom 15. He was then pinned clean by [...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - WWE issued the following: WWE is saddened to learn that Tommy Lasorda passed away at the age of 93. Lasorda will long be remembered for his con[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - Despite being advertised for WWE's recent Legend's Night event, Carlito didn't actually appear on the show. WWE tried to get Carlito, but once he fou[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - Comedy wrestling site Kayfabe News posted a meme on Twitter that took a picture from the chaos going on in Washington DC and photoshopped the Retribut[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - During an interview with Ryan Satin on Fox Sports, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin revealed that he's not really a fan of working the Royal Rumble match, de[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - During a recent edition of the ROHStrong podcast, Maria Kanellis spoke about a variety of topics. Her Music Career “This is going to surpris[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - One of the several sexual assault lawsuits being filed by Joey Ryan against his accusers has been dismissed, and is set to change venues. PWInsider i[...]
Jan 07
Jan 07 - Impact Wrestling has released fan cam footage of the Good Brothers debut on AEW Dynamite, which became a long awaited reunion of The Bullet Club. Watc[...]
Jan 07
Jan 07 - Both AEW and NXT held special New Years related events on their most recent broadcasts, but unfortunately due to the ongoing news coverage of the craz[...]
Jan 07
Jan 07 - During an appearance on David Penzer's Sitting Ringside podcast, Finlay spoke about when he worked in WWE as an agent and would be assigned to coachin[...]
Jan 07
Jan 07 - Professional wrestling legend Bobby Fulton has revealed some upsetting news, as he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Well I am Covid 19 positive. I[...]
Jan 07
Jan 07 - During an appearance on the NotSam podcast, Bruce Prichard spoke about the creation of Monday Night RAW. “It was different, it was new for th[...]
Jan 07
Jan 07 - This past Wednesday on AEW's New Year's Smash, the Young Bucks were part of an eight man tag team match which saw a moment where Nick Jackson appeared[...]
Jan 07
Jan 07 - Sean "X-Pac" Waltman has revealed on his official Twitter account that he will be undergoing surgery on Monday to fix an injury that he's had for quit[...]
Jan 07
Jan 07 - WWE themselves have confirmed that the previously advertised Fight Pit match between Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher was pulled from NXT New Year&[...]
© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π