Title Change On Tonight's WWE SmackDown (Spoiler)

Check out a clip from the match below.

This is the first blue brand title reign for Roode and Ziggler, together and separately.

During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, The Dirty Dawgs (Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler) won the SmackDown tag team championships from The Street Profits.

WWE SmackDown! (1/8/2021) Quick Results

Apollo Crews vs. Big E ended in a double pin Big E defeated Apollo Crews to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship The Dirty Dawgs defeated [...] Jan 08 - Apollo Crews vs. Big E ended in a double pin Big E defeated Apollo Crews to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship The Dirty Dawgs defeated [...]

Adam Pearce Will Challenge Roman Reigns for Universal Title at Royal Rumble

Following winning a Gauntlet match on SmackDown, Adam Pearce is now the #1 Contender for the WWE Universal Championship, and will face Roman Reigns at[...] Jan 08 - Following winning a Gauntlet match on SmackDown, Adam Pearce is now the #1 Contender for the WWE Universal Championship, and will face Roman Reigns at[...]

The Young Bucks Reveal Their Aunt Has Passed Away Due To COVID

Matt and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks) have revealed they sadly lost their aunt Glorie today due to COVID-19. Matt posted a photo of his aunt on his [...] Jan 08 - Matt and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks) have revealed they sadly lost their aunt Glorie today due to COVID-19. Matt posted a photo of his aunt on his [...]

All The Teams Competing In The Dusty Rhodes 2021 Tag Team Classic

WWE has officially revealed the list of tag teams set to compete in the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. The list of teams: - August G[...] Jan 08 - WWE has officially revealed the list of tag teams set to compete in the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. The list of teams: - August G[...]

Former WWE Superstar Signs With Impact Wrestling

Brian Myers (former WWE star Curt Hawkins) has been signed to an Impact Wrestling contract. Myers has been working with the promotion for a while now[...] Jan 08 - Brian Myers (former WWE star Curt Hawkins) has been signed to an Impact Wrestling contract. Myers has been working with the promotion for a while now[...]

Matt Hardy And Reby Hardy Reveal They Are Expecting Another Baby

Matt Hardy and Reby Hardy have revealed they are expecting their fourth child. This will be their first daughter. The Hardys made revealed this even[...] Jan 08 - Matt Hardy and Reby Hardy have revealed they are expecting their fourth child. This will be their first daughter. The Hardys made revealed this even[...]

Title Change On Tonight's WWE SmackDown (Spoiler)

Renee Young Reveals WWE Had Her Take Classes To Rid Of Canadian Accent

During her Oral Sessions podcast, former WWE commentator and interviewer Renee Paquette (Renee Young) from Toronto, Ontario, Canada said she doesn&rsq[...] Jan 08 - During her Oral Sessions podcast, former WWE commentator and interviewer Renee Paquette (Renee Young) from Toronto, Ontario, Canada said she doesn&rsq[...]

Jim Ross Recently Filmed Interviews For A&E WWE Documentaries

AEW announcer Jim Ross has been filming content for a number of upcoming WWE documentaries produced by A&E, according to Dave Meltzer in the lates[...] Jan 08 - AEW announcer Jim Ross has been filming content for a number of upcoming WWE documentaries produced by A&E, according to Dave Meltzer in the lates[...]

Brian Johnson Signs New Deal With Ring Of Honor

ROH has announced that Brian Johnson has re-signed with the company: Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that Brian Johnson has re-signed with the[...] Jan 08 - ROH has announced that Brian Johnson has re-signed with the company: Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that Brian Johnson has re-signed with the[...]

Jay White Rumored To Be WWE Bound

Jay White delivered a promo hinting that he will be leaving NJPW following his loss to Kota Ibushi at Wrestle Kingdom 15. He was then pinned clean by [...] Jan 08 - Jay White delivered a promo hinting that he will be leaving NJPW following his loss to Kota Ibushi at Wrestle Kingdom 15. He was then pinned clean by [...]

Tommy Lasorda Passes Away, WWE Issues Statement

WWE issued the following: WWE is saddened to learn that Tommy Lasorda passed away at the age of 93. Lasorda will long be remembered for his con[...] Jan 08 - WWE issued the following: WWE is saddened to learn that Tommy Lasorda passed away at the age of 93. Lasorda will long be remembered for his con[...]

Why Carlito and Candice Michelle Weren't On WWE's Legends Night Despite Being Advertised

Despite being advertised for WWE's recent Legend's Night event, Carlito didn't actually appear on the show. WWE tried to get Carlito, but once he fou[...] Jan 08 - Despite being advertised for WWE's recent Legend's Night event, Carlito didn't actually appear on the show. WWE tried to get Carlito, but once he fou[...]

Retribution Fires Back At Kayfabe News For Meme Posted About Them

Comedy wrestling site Kayfabe News posted a meme on Twitter that took a picture from the chaos going on in Washington DC and photoshopped the Retribut[...] Jan 08 - Comedy wrestling site Kayfabe News posted a meme on Twitter that took a picture from the chaos going on in Washington DC and photoshopped the Retribut[...]

Stone Cold Steve Austin Reveals Why He Doesn't Like The Royal Rumble

During an interview with Ryan Satin on Fox Sports, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin revealed that he's not really a fan of working the Royal Rumble match, de[...] Jan 08 - During an interview with Ryan Satin on Fox Sports, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin revealed that he's not really a fan of working the Royal Rumble match, de[...]

Maria Kanellis Discusses Her Music Career, Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon

During a recent edition of the ROHStrong podcast, Maria Kanellis spoke about a variety of topics. Her Music Career “This is going to surpris[...] Jan 08 - During a recent edition of the ROHStrong podcast, Maria Kanellis spoke about a variety of topics. Her Music Career “This is going to surpris[...]

Joey Ryan's Lawsuit Against Sexual Assault Accuser Dismissed, Sent to Pennsylvania Court

One of the several sexual assault lawsuits being filed by Joey Ryan against his accusers has been dismissed, and is set to change venues. PWInsider i[...] Jan 08 - One of the several sexual assault lawsuits being filed by Joey Ryan against his accusers has been dismissed, and is set to change venues. PWInsider i[...]

WATCH: Impact Wrestling Uploads Fan Cam Footage of Bullet Club Reunion

Impact Wrestling has released fan cam footage of the Good Brothers debut on AEW Dynamite, which became a long awaited reunion of The Bullet Club. Watc[...] Jan 07 - Impact Wrestling has released fan cam footage of the Good Brothers debut on AEW Dynamite, which became a long awaited reunion of The Bullet Club. Watc[...]

AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT Suffer Viewership Losses Due To Ongoing News Coverage Of United States' Political Issues

Both AEW and NXT held special New Years related events on their most recent broadcasts, but unfortunately due to the ongoing news coverage of the craz[...] Jan 07 - Both AEW and NXT held special New Years related events on their most recent broadcasts, but unfortunately due to the ongoing news coverage of the craz[...]

Fit Finlay Reveals He Was "Embarassed" To Have To Tell Female Wrestlers How To Strip Their Clothes Off

During an appearance on David Penzer's Sitting Ringside podcast, Finlay spoke about when he worked in WWE as an agent and would be assigned to coachin[...] Jan 07 - During an appearance on David Penzer's Sitting Ringside podcast, Finlay spoke about when he worked in WWE as an agent and would be assigned to coachin[...]

Bobby Fulton Reveals Positive COVID-19 Diagnosis

Professional wrestling legend Bobby Fulton has revealed some upsetting news, as he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Well I am Covid 19 positive. I[...] Jan 07 - Professional wrestling legend Bobby Fulton has revealed some upsetting news, as he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Well I am Covid 19 positive. I[...]

Recent Bruce Prichard Interview Said To Be "An Embarassment" By Some In WWE

During an appearance on the NotSam podcast, Bruce Prichard spoke about the creation of Monday Night RAW. “It was different, it was new for th[...] Jan 07 - During an appearance on the NotSam podcast, Bruce Prichard spoke about the creation of Monday Night RAW. “It was different, it was new for th[...]

Nick Jackson Suffers Leg Injury on AEW New Year's Smash Night One

This past Wednesday on AEW's New Year's Smash, the Young Bucks were part of an eight man tag team match which saw a moment where Nick Jackson appeared[...] Jan 07 - This past Wednesday on AEW's New Year's Smash, the Young Bucks were part of an eight man tag team match which saw a moment where Nick Jackson appeared[...]

Sean Waltman Reveals He's Going In For Surgery on Monday

Sean "X-Pac" Waltman has revealed on his official Twitter account that he will be undergoing surgery on Monday to fix an injury that he's had for quit[...] Jan 07 - Sean "X-Pac" Waltman has revealed on his official Twitter account that he will be undergoing surgery on Monday to fix an injury that he's had for quit[...]