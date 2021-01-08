Why Carlito and Candice Michelle Weren't On WWE's Legends Night Despite Being Advertised

Despite being advertised for WWE's recent Legend's Night event, Carlito didn't actually appear on the show.

WWE tried to get Carlito, but once he found out what the plans were for him that night.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson explains:

“I was told Carlito found out he was just getting a cameo, and said ‘Hey, but thanks, when you want me to come wrestle or do something, I’m happy to do it. I don’t want to travel across the country, just to do a 2-minute cameo.'”

Of related note, Candice Michelle was advertised too, but apparently was never even asked to appear.

"It's funny because coming on the show here today, and you're going to ask me the big question of why I wasn't at WWE Legends [Night on] RAW. That leads me all the way back to the Super Bowl, and the same theme that kind of follows my whole life. And so I'm excited to share all this information with you and really dive into it."

"The truth is I just simply didn't make the cut, but I always make the headline. It really did take me back to the Super Bowl. I get cut from the Super Bowl, but I still make the headline. I come into WWE, and I win the 24/7 Championship. And people are like, 'Why does she get it? How does that work?' But the reality is it's all the work behind the scenes, and I wanted to come on here and have some big answer for you guys, but I was just never called.

"It was falsely promoted. I was never asked to be there. I would have loved to be there. I love WWE anytime they call me, super honored to go there and be called a legend. And as we know, for whatever rhyme or reason, I just wasn't meant for that show, but having you kind of feature me on your site is kind of better because I'd probably be on the stage doing nothing with 30 other people who are much more famous than I am, and now I get to come on here and actually just have a nice little moment with you guys and talk about how we all get cut in life.

"It doesn't happen to us. It doesn't happen for us, but maybe it happens from us. Where do we need to go in this life? How do we take that and not feel like we're not good enough? Or it's not meant for us or somebody else was better than us.

"Full disclosure, I've just been busy at home. I had no idea they announced me," Michelle admitted. "I was actually in Orlando, which is ironic, and I was hanging out with Torrie. We got to go to Disney World having a magical time, and she told me how she was going to go to RAW. I was like, 'Oh, what are you gonna do?' 'Legends Night,' and I was like, 'Oh, that's awesome,' and I just didn't think I was invited.

I thought 'Oh, she's in the Hall of Fame. They're inviting Hall of Famers.' That's not where I'm at with the company, yet. So, I just thought that was it. And then I happened to look at the announcement and see who's going to be back. Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, some of the greatest wrestlers that I love, and then I saw my name on a list. And I was like, 'Wait, I'm on the list, but they didn't call me.' It's just a simple thing. I just didn't make the cut."