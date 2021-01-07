WATCH: Impact Wrestling Uploads Fan Cam Footage of Bullet Club Reunion

Impact Wrestling has released fan cam footage of the Good Brothers debut on AEW Dynamite, which became a long awaited reunion of The Bullet Club. Watch it below.

WWE SmackDown! (1/8/2021) Quick Results

Apollo Crews vs. Big E ended in a double pin Big E defeated Apollo Crews to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship The Dirty Dawgs defeated The Street Profits We then got a gauntlet match[...] Jan 08 - Apollo Crews vs. Big E ended in a double pin Big E defeated Apollo Crews to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship The Dirty Dawgs defeated The Street Profits We then got a gauntlet match[...]

Adam Pearce Will Challenge Roman Reigns for Universal Title at Royal Rumble

Following winning a Gauntlet match on SmackDown, Adam Pearce is now the #1 Contender for the WWE Universal Championship, and will face Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. .@ScrapDaddyAP will challeng[...] Jan 08 - Following winning a Gauntlet match on SmackDown, Adam Pearce is now the #1 Contender for the WWE Universal Championship, and will face Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. .@ScrapDaddyAP will challeng[...]

The Young Bucks Reveal Their Aunt Has Passed Away Due To COVID

Matt and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks) have revealed they sadly lost their aunt Glorie today due to COVID-19. Matt posted a photo of his aunt on his Instagram story with the caption, "RIP to m[...] Jan 08 - Matt and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks) have revealed they sadly lost their aunt Glorie today due to COVID-19. Matt posted a photo of his aunt on his Instagram story with the caption, "RIP to m[...]

All The Teams Competing In The Dusty Rhodes 2021 Tag Team Classic

WWE has officially revealed the list of tag teams set to compete in the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. The list of teams: - August Grey & Curt Stallion- The Bollywood Boyz- Breez[...] Jan 08 - WWE has officially revealed the list of tag teams set to compete in the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. The list of teams: - August Grey & Curt Stallion- The Bollywood Boyz- Breez[...]

Former WWE Superstar Signs With Impact Wrestling

Brian Myers (former WWE star Curt Hawkins) has been signed to an Impact Wrestling contract. Myers has been working with the promotion for a while now, but only now has signed a full-time deal. He twe[...] Jan 08 - Brian Myers (former WWE star Curt Hawkins) has been signed to an Impact Wrestling contract. Myers has been working with the promotion for a while now, but only now has signed a full-time deal. He twe[...]

Matt Hardy And Reby Hardy Reveal They Are Expecting Another Baby

Matt Hardy and Reby Hardy have revealed they are expecting their fourth child. This will be their first daughter. The Hardys made revealed this evening on Twitter. Matt tweeted, "#TeamBoy is SO stac[...] Jan 08 - Matt Hardy and Reby Hardy have revealed they are expecting their fourth child. This will be their first daughter. The Hardys made revealed this evening on Twitter. Matt tweeted, "#TeamBoy is SO stac[...]

Title Change On Tonight's WWE SmackDown (Spoiler)

During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, The Dirty Dawgs (Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler) won the SmackDown tag team championships from The Street Profits. This is the first blue brand title reig[...] Jan 08 - During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, The Dirty Dawgs (Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler) won the SmackDown tag team championships from The Street Profits. This is the first blue brand title reig[...]

Renee Young Reveals WWE Had Her Take Classes To Rid Of Canadian Accent

During her Oral Sessions podcast, former WWE commentator and interviewer Renee Paquette (Renee Young) from Toronto, Ontario, Canada said she doesn’t have a Canadian accent and revealed she had c[...] Jan 08 - During her Oral Sessions podcast, former WWE commentator and interviewer Renee Paquette (Renee Young) from Toronto, Ontario, Canada said she doesn’t have a Canadian accent and revealed she had c[...]

Jim Ross Recently Filmed Interviews For A&E WWE Documentaries

AEW announcer Jim Ross has been filming content for a number of upcoming WWE documentaries produced by A&E, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newslette[...] Jan 08 - AEW announcer Jim Ross has been filming content for a number of upcoming WWE documentaries produced by A&E, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newslette[...]

Brian Johnson Signs New Deal With Ring Of Honor

ROH has announced that Brian Johnson has re-signed with the company: Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that Brian Johnson has re-signed with the company. Johnson, who calls himself “The M[...] Jan 08 - ROH has announced that Brian Johnson has re-signed with the company: Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that Brian Johnson has re-signed with the company. Johnson, who calls himself “The M[...]

Jay White Rumored To Be WWE Bound

Jay White delivered a promo hinting that he will be leaving NJPW following his loss to Kota Ibushi at Wrestle Kingdom 15. He was then pinned clean by Tomohiro Ishii at New Year Dash the following day.[...] Jan 08 - Jay White delivered a promo hinting that he will be leaving NJPW following his loss to Kota Ibushi at Wrestle Kingdom 15. He was then pinned clean by Tomohiro Ishii at New Year Dash the following day.[...]

Tommy Lasorda Passes Away, WWE Issues Statement

WWE issued the following: WWE is saddened to learn that Tommy Lasorda passed away at the age of 93. Lasorda will long be remembered for his contributions to the game of baseball, but the Baseba[...] Jan 08 - WWE issued the following: WWE is saddened to learn that Tommy Lasorda passed away at the age of 93. Lasorda will long be remembered for his contributions to the game of baseball, but the Baseba[...]

Why Carlito and Candice Michelle Weren't On WWE's Legends Night Despite Being Advertised

Despite being advertised for WWE's recent Legend's Night event, Carlito didn't actually appear on the show. WWE tried to get Carlito, but once he found out what the plans were for him that night. PW[...] Jan 08 - Despite being advertised for WWE's recent Legend's Night event, Carlito didn't actually appear on the show. WWE tried to get Carlito, but once he found out what the plans were for him that night. PW[...]

Retribution Fires Back At Kayfabe News For Meme Posted About Them

Comedy wrestling site Kayfabe News posted a meme on Twitter that took a picture from the chaos going on in Washington DC and photoshopped the Retribution logo over it. Both T-BAR and Reckoning respon[...] Jan 08 - Comedy wrestling site Kayfabe News posted a meme on Twitter that took a picture from the chaos going on in Washington DC and photoshopped the Retribution logo over it. Both T-BAR and Reckoning respon[...]

Stone Cold Steve Austin Reveals Why He Doesn't Like The Royal Rumble

During an interview with Ryan Satin on Fox Sports, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin revealed that he's not really a fan of working the Royal Rumble match, despite the fact that he's won three of them. "So[...] Jan 08 - During an interview with Ryan Satin on Fox Sports, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin revealed that he's not really a fan of working the Royal Rumble match, despite the fact that he's won three of them. "So[...]

Maria Kanellis Discusses Her Music Career, Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon

During a recent edition of the ROHStrong podcast, Maria Kanellis spoke about a variety of topics. Her Music Career “This is going to surprise people but I was a nervous wreck to perform. It [...] Jan 08 - During a recent edition of the ROHStrong podcast, Maria Kanellis spoke about a variety of topics. Her Music Career “This is going to surprise people but I was a nervous wreck to perform. It [...]

Joey Ryan's Lawsuit Against Sexual Assault Accuser Dismissed, Sent to Pennsylvania Court

One of the several sexual assault lawsuits being filed by Joey Ryan against his accusers has been dismissed, and is set to change venues. PWInsider is reporting that Joey Ryan's lawsuit against ROH s[...] Jan 08 - One of the several sexual assault lawsuits being filed by Joey Ryan against his accusers has been dismissed, and is set to change venues. PWInsider is reporting that Joey Ryan's lawsuit against ROH s[...]

WATCH: Impact Wrestling Uploads Fan Cam Footage of Bullet Club Reunion

AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT Suffer Viewership Losses Due To Ongoing News Coverage Of United States' Political Issues

Both AEW and NXT held special New Years related events on their most recent broadcasts, but unfortunately due to the ongoing news coverage of the craziness going on in Washington DC, both shows saw a [...] Jan 07 - Both AEW and NXT held special New Years related events on their most recent broadcasts, but unfortunately due to the ongoing news coverage of the craziness going on in Washington DC, both shows saw a [...]

Fit Finlay Reveals He Was "Embarassed" To Have To Tell Female Wrestlers How To Strip Their Clothes Off

During an appearance on David Penzer's Sitting Ringside podcast, Finlay spoke about when he worked in WWE as an agent and would be assigned to coaching the female wrestlers. “I was assigned t[...] Jan 07 - During an appearance on David Penzer's Sitting Ringside podcast, Finlay spoke about when he worked in WWE as an agent and would be assigned to coaching the female wrestlers. “I was assigned t[...]

Bobby Fulton Reveals Positive COVID-19 Diagnosis

Professional wrestling legend Bobby Fulton has revealed some upsetting news, as he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Well I am Covid 19 positive. I wear my mask ( covering my nose and Mouth) WHY YO[...] Jan 07 - Professional wrestling legend Bobby Fulton has revealed some upsetting news, as he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Well I am Covid 19 positive. I wear my mask ( covering my nose and Mouth) WHY YO[...]

Recent Bruce Prichard Interview Said To Be "An Embarassment" By Some In WWE

During an appearance on the NotSam podcast, Bruce Prichard spoke about the creation of Monday Night RAW. “It was different, it was new for the time. People don’t like change. People don[...] Jan 07 - During an appearance on the NotSam podcast, Bruce Prichard spoke about the creation of Monday Night RAW. “It was different, it was new for the time. People don’t like change. People don[...]

Nick Jackson Suffers Leg Injury on AEW New Year's Smash Night One

This past Wednesday on AEW's New Year's Smash, the Young Bucks were part of an eight man tag team match which saw a moment where Nick Jackson appeared to have suffered a leg injury when Jack Evans cam[...] Jan 07 - This past Wednesday on AEW's New Year's Smash, the Young Bucks were part of an eight man tag team match which saw a moment where Nick Jackson appeared to have suffered a leg injury when Jack Evans cam[...]

Sean Waltman Reveals He's Going In For Surgery on Monday

Sean "X-Pac" Waltman has revealed on his official Twitter account that he will be undergoing surgery on Monday to fix an injury that he's had for quite some time. Meeting with my orthopedic surgeon[...] Jan 07 - Sean "X-Pac" Waltman has revealed on his official Twitter account that he will be undergoing surgery on Monday to fix an injury that he's had for quite some time. Meeting with my orthopedic surgeon[...]