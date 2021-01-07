Fit Finlay Reveals He Was "Embarassed" To Have To Tell Female Wrestlers How To Strip Their Clothes Off

During an appearance on David Penzer's Sitting Ringside podcast, Finlay spoke about when he worked in WWE as an agent and would be assigned to coaching the female wrestlers.

“I was assigned to the girls. I had to work with them doing bra and panties matches and lingerie matches, pillow fights, thanksgiving dinner matches, musical chairs. You know who I am. You know what makes me tick. This really is not in my wheelhouse. It’s not who I am. I did it and tried my best at it. The girls were doing good, I was getting embarrassed telling these girls how to strip each other off doing a sunset flip or whatever it may be. Eventually, I got the girls and sat most of them down and said, ‘I don’t know how you feel about this, but let me tell you how I feel about it.’

I told them I was embarrassed about how to talk to a girl on how to take her clothes off in a wrestling match. It was degrading to them, I thought. We all agreed and hugged and high fived. We made a plan and I said I’m going to teach you how to wrestle. That’s what we did. I got my wrist slapped and told this is not what we want. They said we don’t want girls wrestling like guys. We want them pulling hair, cat fighting and screaming and yelling, wardrobe malfunctions. Stubbornly, I just kept plugging on and teaching them how to wrestle. I would have the girl come to the ring and be in there for 4 or 5 hours a day to try to get this going and eventually it went more to wrestling than gimmick matches. That’s how it went. Then of course, for whatever reason, WWE decided they did want a women’s wrestling division and of course, it’s their idea, right?”