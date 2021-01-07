Recent Bruce Prichard Interview Said To Be "An Embarassment" By Some In WWE

During an appearance on the NotSam podcast, Bruce Prichard spoke about the creation of Monday Night RAW.

“It was different, it was new for the time. People don’t like change. People don’t like when you take away what they’re used to and you give them someone else. It’s like, ‘I’ve never seen this person before, who the Hell’s this guys?!’ They’ll focus on what they don’t understand so it’s ‘I don’t understand it, I don’t like it;’ because it’s not comfortable.”

An anonymous WWE source spoke to Ringside News, and said the following:

“He (Prichard) is arrogant, entitled, all-knowing and thinks he’s smarter than the audience and that he can dictate to the audience instead of listening to the audience and presenting a product that the audience will want and support.”

The feeling with some in WWE is that he should have reigned himself in more during the interview.