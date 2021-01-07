Nick Jackson Suffers Leg Injury on AEW New Year's Smash Night One
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 07, 2021
This past Wednesday on AEW's New Year's Smash, the Young Bucks were part of an eight man tag team match which saw a moment where Nick Jackson appeared to have suffered a leg injury when Jack Evans came down hard on Jackson’s knees during a 630 Splash.
According to Dave Meltzer, who knows the Young Bucks personally, Nick Jackson’s injury was only a leg contusion.
He is not expected to miss any ring time. and is scheduled to wrestle in the main event next week in a six man tag-team match.
