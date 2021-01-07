Nick Jackson Suffers Leg Injury on AEW New Year's Smash Night One

This past Wednesday on AEW's New Year's Smash, the Young Bucks were part of an eight man tag team match which saw a moment where Nick Jackson appeared to have suffered a leg injury when Jack Evans came down hard on Jackson’s knees during a 630 Splash.

According to Dave Meltzer, who knows the Young Bucks personally, Nick Jackson’s injury was only a leg contusion.

He is not expected to miss any ring time. and is scheduled to wrestle in the main event next week in a six man tag-team match.