Why WWE Pulled "Fight Pit" Match From NXT New Year's Evil

WWE themselves have confirmed that the previously advertised Fight Pit match between Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher was pulled from NXT New Year’s Evil.

The reason for this match getting pulled is being stated as Timothy Thatcher being injured--- but that's apparently only true in kayfabe, at least according to a report from PWInsider.

This move is apparently an attempt to get fans more hyped up for when they actually hold it at a future event.