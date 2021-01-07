Eric Young Reveals He Almost Retired Following WWE Release
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 07, 2021
During an interview with Metric.uk, Eric Young spoke about how he almost quit wrestling once he was released from WWE during their budget cuts in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Obviously I could’ve done without being fired during a global pandemic, but I’m a huge believer in fate – I’ve got the word fate tattooed on my underarm on my right arm. It’s something I believe in completely. I’m exactly where I’m meant to be. The last six months have been maybe my favourite six months of my entire career – that’s a lot to think about! It might be recency bias, but it’s been awesome, man.
There was definitely part of me that was like, maybe I’m done wrestling. To be honest, I’ve accomplished more than I ever thought I was going to tenfold. I didn’t wanna be done, but that was definitely part of the discussion I had with my wife. I’m not a spring chicken, but I was maybe taking it as a sign maybe it was time to do something else.”
