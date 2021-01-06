The Good Brothers (Gallows and Anderson) Invade AEW Dynamite

Tonight's AEW New Year’s Smash Night 1 was headlined by Kenny Omega against former rival Rey Fenix with the AEW Championship up for grabs.

Omega retained the belt with a One-Winged Angel, but the events after match caused the most drama with Don Callis getting on the mic to say we have witnessed the end of Fenix’s career. It was shown that Eddie Kingston’s group took out the rest of Death Triangle, and Omega was about to attack Fenix when Jon Moxley came down with a barbed wire bat!

Then, Impact Wrestling tag team Champions the Good Brothers, Gallows and Anderson appeared in the ring to deliver a beat down to Jon Moxley. Help arrived but it was quickly dismantled by the heels in the ring.

The Young Bucks then came to the ring and asked their former Bullet Club members to stop. When several AEW stars tried to hurt Omega, the Bucks superkicked them and looked annoyed at the whole situation.

Omega and the Good Brothers then ended the night with a too sweet, with the Bucks joining them.