Mick Foley Asks Vince McMahon To Remove President Trump From WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has seemingly called on WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon to remove President Donald Trump from the Hall of Fame.

Foley's tweet came this afternoon after Trump’s speech at a rally in Washington, DC.

He didn't name Trump, but it is clear his tweet was aimed at the President.

“Hey Vince – how about throwing this sorry son of a bitch out of our Hall of Fame? @VinceMcMahon,” Foley tweeted.

Trump was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.