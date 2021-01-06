Mick Foley Asks Vince McMahon To Remove President Trump From WWE Hall Of Fame
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 06, 2021
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has seemingly called on WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon to remove President Donald Trump from the Hall of Fame.
Foley's tweet came this afternoon after Trump’s speech at a rally in Washington, DC.
He didn't name Trump, but it is clear his tweet was aimed at the President.
“Hey Vince – how about throwing this sorry son of a bitch out of our Hall of Fame? @VinceMcMahon,” Foley tweeted.
Trump was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.
https://wrestlr.me/65910/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jan 06
Jan 06 - Tonight's NXT New Year’s Evil will go head-to-head with the New Year’s Smash Night 1 edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. TV Guide is ad[...]
Jan 06
Jan 06 - NXT General Manager has announced that Timothy Thatcher has sustained a minor injury and as such he will not be able to wrestle tonight on medical gro[...]
Jan 06
Jan 06 - WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has seemingly called on WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon to remove President Donald Trump from the Hall of Fame. Fol[...]
Jan 06
Jan 06 - AEW has announced the following lineup for tonight’s Dynamite episode on TNT, which is being hyped as a 'New Year's Smash' (Night one). - AEW W[...]
Jan 06
Jan 06 - Below is the card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network: - NXT Title [...]
Jan 06
Jan 06 - Amanda Huber posted on Instagram further details regarding the contract AEW offered her son. “Also, just for clarity’s sake. 1) His cont[...]
Jan 06
Jan 06 - Insider @WrestleVote is reporting on Twitter that WWE had plans for an NXT talent to be called on SmackDown last week during the main event segment wi[...]
Jan 06
Jan 06 - This Monday's edition of WWE RAW got an increase in viewers as a result of holding a Legend's Night and advertising many big name appearances. Accord[...]
Jan 06
Jan 06 - Crazzy Steve defeated KC Navarro, Blake Christian & Ace Austin Cody Deaner & Joe Doering defeated Cousin Jake & Rhino Havok & Neva[...]
Jan 06 AEW Dark Quick Results (1/5/2021) Jungle Boy defeated Nick Comoroto Nyla Rose defeated Alex Gracia Scorpio Sky defeated Ariel Levy Rey Fenix defeated Aaron Solow Brandon Cutler d[...]
Jan 06 - Jungle Boy defeated Nick Comoroto Nyla Rose defeated Alex Gracia Scorpio Sky defeated Ariel Levy Rey Fenix defeated Aaron Solow Brandon Cutler d[...]
Jan 05
Jan 05 - During tonight's AEW Dark, Marko Stunt was in the ring before being interrupted by Brodie Lee Jr., aka -1. The 8 year old son of the late Brodie Lee [...]
Jan 05
Jan 05 - On tonight's AEW Dark, Jungle Boy came out to a very familiar song--- "Tarzan Boy" by Baltimora. It was revealed on Twitter by Tony Khan that he has [...]
Jan 05
Jan 05 - As we reported last night, Carlito did not appear on last night’s Legends Edition of Monday Night Raw despite being advertised. According[...]
Jan 05
Jan 05 - WWE Superstar Bayley today put out a plea on social media for people to help her find her missing 29-year-old Brother who was last seen on Fort Lewis [...]
Jan 05
Jan 05 - Carlito posted an animated gif of Karen Filippelli from The Office, shrugging on his Twitter. Many are viewing this as how Carlito felt about not appe[...]
Jan 05
Jan 05 - ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Bandido has re-signed with Ring of Honor the company has announced. There is no word on how long his new deal is [...]
Jan 05
Jan 05 - The original plan for the opening of Monday’s WWE Raw was supposed to feature Hulk Hogan do a promo in the ring, but that was changed at some po[...]
Jan 05
Jan 05 - WWE has reportedly booked Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre for the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view because they feel there is nobody else right now [...]
Jan 05
Jan 05 - Brodie Lee's wife Amanda posted the following Instagram story in which she urges fans to heal the"divide" between WWE and AEW. “So many peopl[...]
Jan 05
Jan 05 - - Toru Yano def. Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale, and Bushi to win the King Of Pro Wrestling 2021 Trophy - Suzuki-gun (El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru[...]
Jan 05
Jan 05 - During a recent edition of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard spoke about the time Kevin Federline came into WWE. “K-Fed obviously was look[...]
Jan 05
Jan 05 - WWE has apparently filed trademarks for Tian Sha, Shi Hun, Shi Zui, Valentina Feroz, The Hand, and Shou on December 24th and 30th. “Entertain[...]
Jan 04
Jan 04 - The following are the results of the January 4, 2021 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods defeated The Miz &am[...]
Jan 04
Jan 04 - The main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw saw the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre successfully retain his championship against form[...]
Jan 04
Jan 04 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik defeated the Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt [...]