Details Regarding Brodie Lee Jr.’s Contract With AEW

Amanda Huber posted on Instagram further details regarding the contract AEW offered her son.

“Also, just for clarity’s sake.

1) His contract with AEW is valid on his 18th birthday *if* he chooses to wrestle. Nobody is going to push it with him. If you were to spend 10 minutes talking to him you’d understand why they gave him a contract though.

2) School is number one for him.

3) He is not seriously training at the moment or will be taking bookings or anything ridiculous right now.

I know I shouldn’t have to clarify but with social media I end up seeing stories how he’s being forced into this or questions about his “contract” or all sorts of craziness.

At this moment, all of this wrestling around him is our friends trying to make an 8 year old pro wrestling fan feel a bit of happiness after losing his hero.

I’m also pretty sure our only hope of stopping this monster Brodie Lee Jr -1 is Nolan Rhino “