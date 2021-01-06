NXT Talent Was Supposed To Debut On Last Week's SmackDown

Just heard an interesting story... NXT talent was slated to be called up to SmackDown last week, as of showtime, was written into the main event segment w/ Reigns, Uso & KO. Said talent is on tonight’s big NXT card so curious to see if it was pushed a week or scrapped altogether.

Insider @WrestleVote is reporting on Twitter that WWE had plans for an NXT talent to be called on SmackDown last week during the main event segment with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Kevin Owens, but for some unknown reason they didn't roll with it and it might have been pushed back to this week.

USA Network Giving Tonight's NXT: New Year’s Evil An Overrun

Tonight's NXT New Year’s Evil will go head-to-head with the New Year’s Smash Night 1 edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. TV Guide is ad[...] Jan 06 - Tonight's NXT New Year’s Evil will go head-to-head with the New Year’s Smash Night 1 edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. TV Guide is ad[...]

Big Match Pulled From Tonight's WWE NXT: New Year’s Evil

NXT General Manager has announced that Timothy Thatcher has sustained a minor injury and as such he will not be able to wrestle tonight on medical gro[...] Jan 06 - NXT General Manager has announced that Timothy Thatcher has sustained a minor injury and as such he will not be able to wrestle tonight on medical gro[...]

Mick Foley Asks Vince McMahon To Remove President Trump From WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has seemingly called on WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon to remove President Donald Trump from the Hall of Fame. Fol[...] Jan 06 - WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has seemingly called on WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon to remove President Donald Trump from the Hall of Fame. Fol[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's 'New Year's Smash' AEW Dynamite On TNT

AEW has announced the following lineup for tonight’s Dynamite episode on TNT, which is being hyped as a 'New Year's Smash' (Night one). - AEW W[...] Jan 06 - AEW has announced the following lineup for tonight’s Dynamite episode on TNT, which is being hyped as a 'New Year's Smash' (Night one). - AEW W[...]

What's Planned For Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT on USA Network

Below is the card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network: - NXT Title [...] Jan 06 - Below is the card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network: - NXT Title [...]

Details Regarding Brodie Lee Jr.’s Contract With AEW

Amanda Huber posted on Instagram further details regarding the contract AEW offered her son. “Also, just for clarity’s sake. 1) His cont[...] Jan 06 - Amanda Huber posted on Instagram further details regarding the contract AEW offered her son. “Also, just for clarity’s sake. 1) His cont[...]

WWE RAW Legend's Night Earns Over 2 Million Viewers

This Monday's edition of WWE RAW got an increase in viewers as a result of holding a Legend's Night and advertising many big name appearances. Accord[...] Jan 06 - This Monday's edition of WWE RAW got an increase in viewers as a result of holding a Legend's Night and advertising many big name appearances. Accord[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Quick Results (1/5/2021)

Crazzy Steve defeated KC Navarro, Blake Christian & Ace Austin Cody Deaner & Joe Doering defeated Cousin Jake & Rhino Havok & Neva[...] Jan 06 - Crazzy Steve defeated KC Navarro, Blake Christian & Ace Austin Cody Deaner & Joe Doering defeated Cousin Jake & Rhino Havok & Neva[...]

AEW Dark Quick Results (1/5/2021)

Jungle Boy defeated Nick Comoroto Nyla Rose defeated Alex Gracia Scorpio Sky defeated Ariel Levy Rey Fenix defeated Aaron Solow Brandon Cutler d[...] Jan 06 - Jungle Boy defeated Nick Comoroto Nyla Rose defeated Alex Gracia Scorpio Sky defeated Ariel Levy Rey Fenix defeated Aaron Solow Brandon Cutler d[...]

"Negative One" Brodie Lee Jr. Calls Out Marko Stunt on AEW Dark, Gets Into Pull-Apart Brawl

During tonight's AEW Dark, Marko Stunt was in the ring before being interrupted by Brodie Lee Jr., aka -1. The 8 year old son of the late Brodie Lee [...] Jan 05 - During tonight's AEW Dark, Marko Stunt was in the ring before being interrupted by Brodie Lee Jr., aka -1. The 8 year old son of the late Brodie Lee [...]

Jungle Boy Debuts Hit Song "Tarzan Boy" As His New Entrance Music

On tonight's AEW Dark, Jungle Boy came out to a very familiar song--- "Tarzan Boy" by Baltimora. It was revealed on Twitter by Tony Khan that he has [...] Jan 05 - On tonight's AEW Dark, Jungle Boy came out to a very familiar song--- "Tarzan Boy" by Baltimora. It was revealed on Twitter by Tony Khan that he has [...]

Update On Why Carlito Didn't Appear On Monday's Legends Edition Of WWE Raw

As we reported last night, Carlito did not appear on last night’s Legends Edition of Monday Night Raw despite being advertised. According[...] Jan 05 - As we reported last night, Carlito did not appear on last night’s Legends Edition of Monday Night Raw despite being advertised. According[...]

WWE Superstar Bayley's Brother Lost & Found

WWE Superstar Bayley today put out a plea on social media for people to help her find her missing 29-year-old Brother who was last seen on Fort Lewis [...] Jan 05 - WWE Superstar Bayley today put out a plea on social media for people to help her find her missing 29-year-old Brother who was last seen on Fort Lewis [...]

Carlito Reacts To Not Appearing On Monday's Legends Edition Of WWE Raw

Carlito posted an animated gif of Karen Filippelli from The Office, shrugging on his Twitter. Many are viewing this as how Carlito felt about not appe[...] Jan 05 - Carlito posted an animated gif of Karen Filippelli from The Office, shrugging on his Twitter. Many are viewing this as how Carlito felt about not appe[...]

Bandido Re-Signs A New Deal With Ring Of Honor

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Bandido has re-signed with Ring of Honor the company has announced. There is no word on how long his new deal is [...] Jan 05 - ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Bandido has re-signed with Ring of Honor the company has announced. There is no word on how long his new deal is [...]

Original Plans For Monday’s Legends Edition Of Raw Revealed

The original plan for the opening of Monday’s WWE Raw was supposed to feature Hulk Hogan do a promo in the ring, but that was changed at some po[...] Jan 05 - The original plan for the opening of Monday’s WWE Raw was supposed to feature Hulk Hogan do a promo in the ring, but that was changed at some po[...]

Update On Drew McIntyre vs. Bill Goldberg Storyline

WWE has reportedly booked Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre for the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view because they feel there is nobody else right now [...] Jan 05 - WWE has reportedly booked Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre for the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view because they feel there is nobody else right now [...]

Brodie Lee's Wife Tells WWE & AEW Fans To Unite

Brodie Lee's wife Amanda posted the following Instagram story in which she urges fans to heal the"divide" between WWE and AEW. “So many peopl[...] Jan 05 - Brodie Lee's wife Amanda posted the following Instagram story in which she urges fans to heal the"divide" between WWE and AEW. “So many peopl[...]

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 - Night 2- Results (1/5)

- Toru Yano def. Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale, and Bushi to win the King Of Pro Wrestling 2021 Trophy - Suzuki-gun (El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru[...] Jan 05 - - Toru Yano def. Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale, and Bushi to win the King Of Pro Wrestling 2021 Trophy - Suzuki-gun (El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru[...]

Bruce Prichard On How Kevin Federline Was Behind The Scenes

During a recent edition of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard spoke about the time Kevin Federline came into WWE. “K-Fed obviously was look[...] Jan 05 - During a recent edition of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard spoke about the time Kevin Federline came into WWE. “K-Fed obviously was look[...]

WWE Files Several Trademarks, Including "The Hand"

WWE has apparently filed trademarks for Tian Sha, Shi Hun, Shi Zui, Valentina Feroz, The Hand, and Shou on December 24th and 30th. “Entertain[...] Jan 05 - WWE has apparently filed trademarks for Tian Sha, Shi Hun, Shi Zui, Valentina Feroz, The Hand, and Shou on December 24th and 30th. “Entertain[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (Jan. 4, 2021)

The following are the results of the January 4, 2021 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods defeated The Miz &am[...] Jan 04 - The following are the results of the January 4, 2021 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods defeated The Miz &am[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg Appears on Raw, Issues Challenge to Drew McIntyre

The main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw saw the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre successfully retain his championship against form[...] Jan 04 - The main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw saw the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre successfully retain his championship against form[...]