AEW Dark Quick Results (1/5/2021)
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 06, 2021
Jungle Boy defeated Nick Comoroto
Nyla Rose defeated Alex Gracia
Scorpio Sky defeated Ariel Levy
Rey Fenix defeated Aaron Solow
Brandon Cutler defeated Louie Valle
Peter Avalon defeated Angel Fashion
Diamante & Ivelisse defeated KiLynn King & Tesha Price
The Gunn Club defeated Bear Country & Mike Verna
Shanna defeated Vipress
Matt Sydal defeated Baron Black
Thunder Rosa defeated Ashley Vox
The Acclaimed defeated Lee Johnson & Shawn Dean
Danny Limelight defeated Fuego Del Sol
Kazarian defeated Darius Martin and Angelico
Sammy Guevara defeated Michael Nakazawa
Alan "Five" Angels defeated Serpentico
