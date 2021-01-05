"Negative One" Brodie Lee Jr. Calls Out Marko Stunt on AEW Dark, Gets Into Pull-Apart Brawl

During tonight's AEW Dark, Marko Stunt was in the ring before being interrupted by Brodie Lee Jr., aka -1.

The 8 year old son of the late Brodie Lee told Marko Stunt that the only way he wins matches is when he has the likes of Luchasaurus with him, and that when -1 is "grown up" he's going to beat him up.

This resulted in the two nearly getting into a brawl, with Cody Rhodes, Tony Khan and others coming in to pull them apart.