Update On Why Carlito Didn't Appear On Monday's Legends Edition Of WWE Raw

As we reported last night, Carlito did not appear on last night’s Legends Edition of Monday Night Raw despite being advertised.

According to Wrestling Inc., the reason that Carlito didn't appear was because he was never actually booked for it. The company sent out feelers to a number of former WWE talent but someone within the company got ahead of themselves and announced that Carlito would be appearing.

Carlito hasn’t appeared on Raw in over 10 years.