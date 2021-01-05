WWE Superstar Bayley's Brother Lost & Found

WWE Superstar Bayley today put out a plea on social media for people to help her find her missing 29-year-old Brother who was last seen on Fort Lewis Military Base in Lakewood, WA yesterday.

Here are the details she put out.

PLEASE HELP - My younger brother, Jeremy, is missing. He was last seen on Fort Lewis Military Base in Lakewood, WA yesterday morning at 7:08am (1/4/2021). Jeremy was driving a 4 door white Subaru w/ tinted windows.

Full name - Jeremy Matthew Martinez

Age - 29 (August 19, 1991)

Height - 6’0

Weight - 175lbs

Eyes - Brown

Hair - Brown

Race - Caucasian/Hispanic

If seen at all or if you have any information regarding Jeremy, please contact -

JBLM CID Office on Fort Lewis base

1 (253)-967-3151

In an update, it appears they found him!