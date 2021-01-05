WWE Superstar Bayley's Brother Lost & Found
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 05, 2021
WWE Superstar Bayley today put out a plea on social media for people to help her find her missing 29-year-old Brother who was last seen on Fort Lewis Military Base in Lakewood, WA yesterday.
Here are the details she put out.
PLEASE HELP - My younger brother, Jeremy, is missing. He was last seen on Fort Lewis Military Base in Lakewood, WA yesterday morning at 7:08am (1/4/2021). Jeremy was driving a 4 door white Subaru w/ tinted windows. Full name - Jeremy Matthew Martinez Age - 29 (August 19, 1991) Height - 6’0 Weight - 175lbs Eyes - Brown Hair - Brown Race - Caucasian/Hispanic
If seen at all or if you have any information regarding Jeremy, please contact -
JBLM CID Office on Fort Lewis base 1 (253)-967-3151
In an update, it appears they found him!
https://wrestlr.me/65899/
