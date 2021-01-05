Update On Drew McIntyre vs. Bill Goldberg Storyline

WWE has reportedly booked Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre for the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view because they feel there is nobody else right now to challenge McIntyre. Braun Strowman was initially rumored to be McIntyre's opponent for the PPV but there is still no word on his injury.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer said the following:

"So this was decided on Saturday. So if you're wondering why Goldberg did all this buildup with Roman Reigns if he's going to wrestle Drew McIntyre and it's like, that is your answer. It wasn't a swerve. It wasn't to throw people off. It was because they had nobody ready for anything." (Quote Sportskeeda.com).