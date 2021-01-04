WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (Jan. 4, 2021)
The following are the results of the January 4, 2021 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw:
1. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods defeated The Miz & John Morrison
2. A.J. Styles (w/Omos) defeated Elias (w/Jaxson Ryker)
3. Peyton Royce & Lacey Evans defeated WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka & Charlotte Flair (w/Ric Flair) in a non-title match
4. Matt Riddle defeated United States Champion Bobby Lashley (w/MVP) in a non-title match
5. Dana Brooke defeated Shayna Baszler by pinfall while in the Kirifuda Clutch. Baszler kept the chokehold locked on until Mandy Rose made the save.
6. Randy Orton defeated Jeff Hardy
7. Lucha House Party defeated Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander (w/MVP) in a non-title match
8. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeated Keith Lee to retain his championship. After the match, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg confronted McIntyre and challenged him to a championship match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.