8. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeated Keith Lee to retain his championship. After the match, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg confronted McIntyre and challenged him to a championship match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

5. Dana Brooke defeated Shayna Baszler by pinfall while in the Kirifuda Clutch. Baszler kept the chokehold locked on until Mandy Rose made the save.

The following are the results of the January 4, 2021 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw:

Bruce Prichard On How Kevin Federline Was Behind The Scenes

During a recent edition of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard spoke about the time Kevin Federline came into WWE. “K-Fed obviously was look[...] Jan 05 - During a recent edition of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard spoke about the time Kevin Federline came into WWE. “K-Fed obviously was look[...]

WWE Files Several Trademarks, Including "The Hand"

WWE has apparently filed trademarks for Tian Sha, Shi Hun, Shi Zui, Valentina Feroz, The Hand, and Shou on December 24th and 30th. “Entertain[...] Jan 05 - WWE has apparently filed trademarks for Tian Sha, Shi Hun, Shi Zui, Valentina Feroz, The Hand, and Shou on December 24th and 30th. “Entertain[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (Jan. 4, 2021)

The following are the results of the January 4, 2021 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods defeated The Miz &am[...] Jan 04 - The following are the results of the January 4, 2021 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods defeated The Miz &am[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg Appears on Raw, Issues Challenge to Drew McIntyre

The main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw saw the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre successfully retain his championship against form[...] Jan 04 - The main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw saw the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre successfully retain his championship against form[...]

Who Won Between Lucha House Party and The Hurt Business on Raw? (Spoilers)

On tonight's episode of Raw, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik defeated the Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt [...] Jan 04 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik defeated the Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt [...]

Who Emerged Victorious Between Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy on Raw? (Spoilers)

On tonight's episode of Raw, two former WWE World Champions competed against each other, as "The Charismatic Enigma" Jeff Hardy battled "The Lege[...] Jan 04 - On tonight's episode of Raw, two former WWE World Champions competed against each other, as "The Charismatic Enigma" Jeff Hardy battled "The Lege[...]

Who Won Between Shayna Baszler and Dana Brooke on Raw? (Spoilers)

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Shayna Baszler was originally scheduled to compete against Mandy Rose, but Baszler attacked Rose before[...] Jan 04 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Shayna Baszler was originally scheduled to compete against Mandy Rose, but Baszler attacked Rose before[...]

Who Won Between Matt Riddle and U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley on Raw? (Spoilers)

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Matt Riddle was able to pick up a pinfall victory over WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a no[...] Jan 04 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Matt Riddle was able to pick up a pinfall victory over WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a no[...]

Were Evans & Royce Able to Defeat Charlotte & Asuka on Raw? (Spoilers)

On tonight's episode of Raw, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Asuka competed in a non-title match against the team of Lacey[...] Jan 04 - On tonight's episode of Raw, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Asuka competed in a non-title match against the team of Lacey[...]

Joel Gertner Reveals ECW Almost Became A Reality Show In 2000

During the first ever That Was Extreme podcast, co-host Joel Gertner spoke about how ECW almost became a reality show in 2000 in an attempt to save th[...] Jan 04 - During the first ever That Was Extreme podcast, co-host Joel Gertner spoke about how ECW almost became a reality show in 2000 in an attempt to save th[...]

Evil Uno: "Everything we do now has to be as good as what Jon was."

During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Evil Uno spoke about how The Dark Order will proceed without their leader, the recently passed away Exalted O[...] Jan 04 - During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Evil Uno spoke about how The Dark Order will proceed without their leader, the recently passed away Exalted O[...]

Who Emerged Victorious Between A.J. Styles and Elias on Raw? (Spoilers)

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Champion "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles picked up a win over former WWE 24/7 Champion Elias. [...] Jan 04 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Champion "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles picked up a win over former WWE 24/7 Champion Elias. [...]

Blue Meanie Reveals Interesting Tidbit About The Mass Transit Incident

During the debut of That Was Extreme on AdFreeShows.com, co-host The Blue Meanie revealed an interesting tidbit about the infamous Mass Transit Incide[...] Jan 04 - During the debut of That Was Extreme on AdFreeShows.com, co-host The Blue Meanie revealed an interesting tidbit about the infamous Mass Transit Incide[...]

Who Emerged Victorious Between The New Day and Miz & Morrison on Raw? (Spoilers)

In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated John Morrison and "Mr. Money in the Bank" T[...] Jan 04 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated John Morrison and "Mr. Money in the Bank" T[...]

Theodore Long Appears on Raw, Makes a Tag Team Match... PLAYA!

WWE Hall of Famer and longtime on-air General Manager Theodore Long made an appearance during tonight's opening segment of Monday Night Raw. Aft[...] Jan 04 - WWE Hall of Famer and longtime on-air General Manager Theodore Long made an appearance during tonight's opening segment of Monday Night Raw. Aft[...]

Carlito and Candice Michelle Reportedly Not Appearing On Tonight's WWE Raw

Two advertised names will now not be appearing on tonight’s Legends Night episode of Raw, according to Fightful Select. The report notes things[...] Jan 04 - Two advertised names will now not be appearing on tonight’s Legends Night episode of Raw, according to Fightful Select. The report notes things[...]

WWE Hires New Senior Vice President, Creative Writing Operations

WWE announced the appointment of Christine Lubrano as the company's new Senior Vice President, Creative Writing Operations. Lubrano was the Senior Vic[...] Jan 04 - WWE announced the appointment of Christine Lubrano as the company's new Senior Vice President, Creative Writing Operations. Lubrano was the Senior Vic[...]

Marty Scurll and Ring Of Honor Have Parted Ways

Ring Of Honor announced on their social media that they have parted ways with Marty Scurll on a mutual understanding. Scurll was caught up in the#Spe[...] Jan 04 - Ring Of Honor announced on their social media that they have parted ways with Marty Scurll on a mutual understanding. Scurll was caught up in the#Spe[...]

Hulk Hogan Says Younger Wrestlers Are Really Cold To Him Backstage

In an interview with ESPN, Hulk Hogan spoke about how the current WWE roster and their reaction to him when he is backstage. On the reaction he [...] Jan 04 - In an interview with ESPN, Hulk Hogan spoke about how the current WWE roster and their reaction to him when he is backstage. On the reaction he [...]

Matt Hardy Slams The Hardy Bros Tag Team

In his latest YouTube video Matt Hardy shared his thoughts on Jeff's new tag team in WWE with Riddle, known as Hardy Bros. "As a matter of fac[...] Jan 04 - In his latest YouTube video Matt Hardy shared his thoughts on Jeff's new tag team in WWE with Riddle, known as Hardy Bros. "As a matter of fac[...]

Seth Rollins Does A CrossFit Workout To Honor Brodie Lee

Seth Rollins worked with some of his friends in the CrossFit community to make a workout to honor Brodie Lee. The workout is called the "Brodie". Rol[...] Jan 04 - Seth Rollins worked with some of his friends in the CrossFit community to make a workout to honor Brodie Lee. The workout is called the "Brodie". Rol[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE Raw "Legends Night" On USA Network

WWE will tonight present their first episode of Raw for 2021, which is being promoted as a "Legends Night" with Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair leading the s[...] Jan 04 - WWE will tonight present their first episode of Raw for 2021, which is being promoted as a "Legends Night" with Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair leading the s[...]

NJPW Reportedly Close To Signing A Deal With English Language TV Network

A report from the Wrestling Observer reveals New Japan Pro Wrestling is very close to signing a new television deal with an English language network. [...] Jan 04 - A report from the Wrestling Observer reveals New Japan Pro Wrestling is very close to signing a new television deal with an English language network. [...]

Jim Ross Discusses Vince McMahon’s Health

On the latest episode of "Grilling JR" on AdFreeShows.com Jim Ross was discussed Vince McMahon's health which has been the subject of much discussion [...] Jan 04 - On the latest episode of "Grilling JR" on AdFreeShows.com Jim Ross was discussed Vince McMahon's health which has been the subject of much discussion [...]