Evil Uno: "Everything we do now has to be as good as what Jon was."

During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Evil Uno spoke about how The Dark Order will proceed without their leader, the recently passed away Exalted One Brodie Lee.

"I don’t think it’s something impossible. Especially with myself and Stu since we were Dark Order since day one, we’ve been through many phases of Dark Order. We had to adjust even when storylines were changing or things not working. Lockdowns, border crossings, people getting put in the group while not knowing who they were so I think we’ve always been good at adjusting. You have to right? You have to show that you’re multifaceted."

"This year has given us confidence in the sense of I think we can pull through this. What does Dark Order do from here? Genuinely, I wish I could tell you. I wish I knew. Today, right now, I don’t even want to think about what’s coming up. I’m mostly thinking about Jon. I think the most obvious thing is we need to stay as a group in his honor. This is kind of wild because our cult group thing was, ‘Hey, you join this group, we’ll make you better.’ But now it feels like we have to become better wrestlers, better people for Jon. We now encapsulate his legacy."