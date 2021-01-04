WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Marty Scurll and Ring Of Honor Have Parted Ways

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 04, 2021

Ring Of Honor announced on their social media that they have parted ways with Marty Scurll on a mutual understanding.

Scurll was caught up in the#SpeakingOut movement in the summer of last year with a woman claiming that Scurll sexually abused her in 2015 when she was 16 years old and intoxicated. ROH had been investigating the matter while he was off television.

At the time he released the following statement and then went quiet on social media:

"In 2015 after a wrestling event in the UK, I had a brief consensual sexual encounter with a woman. In that moment, at at bar, in those circumstances, I had no cause to question her age. I don't say any of this lightly or to seek absolution for my ignorance. Although I did not become aware of her age until after the encounter, the reality of the age disparity is not lost on me. I understand that although our encounter was technically legal in the UK, my lack of good judgment that evening has disappointed many fans.

This week, the woman I'm referencing bravely shared her stories of abuse she experienced while attending wrestling events during that time period. My name has been included in one of the recollections she has shared. I can only speak to what I know to be true and my own actions.

It is my understand that this woman continuously supported our sport through her attendance at events, seminars, and training sessions and as an industry, we failed her. I cannot begin to understand the difficulties she must be experiencing and in that spirit, I ask that you please continue to respect her privacy.

My immediate priority is to seek forgiveness for unknowingly contributing to a culture that for too long has promulgated ego over humanity and hurt many along the way. For those of us with a voice that can reach beyond our own doorsteps, it is our shared responsibility to be better and do more.

The system must change to protect the most vulnerable and provide an ecosystem where female fans and athletes can engaged and participate safely. The time is now. As a person who has been identified as part of the problem, I am unreservedly committing to be part of the solution. In the very short term, I am looking to work within the industry to create better security protocols at events to provide a safe environment for all fans. Words are no longer enough, action is needed."

Scurll had been part of the creative booking team as well as an in-ring wrestler.
 


