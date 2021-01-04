Jim Ross Discusses Vince McMahon’s Health

On the latest episode of "Grilling JR" on AdFreeShows.com Jim Ross was discussed Vince McMahon's health which has been the subject of much discussion since Ryback recently revealed McMahon is allegedly unwell. Here is what J.R. had to say:

"Well, he’s not a spring chicken like the rest of us in that generation. We all have to face the fact that we’re mortal and aging affects people differently. You know that thing about Vince and his age, he’s still working like he was 25 years old. He doesn’t stop. He only works in days ending in Y and has no time limits, there’s no requirements [that say] I gotta get this done between 9 and 5. So you wonder sometimes how intense he is and as busy as he is and the responsibilities that he has running a massive publicly traded company if it’s getting to be too much. I don’t know the answer to that question. I’m a lot more concerned about his health than him being able to run the company but he will run the company until they bury him. I don’t think he will ever sell the company. I don’t think he will ever slow down to any large degree. That’s just not in his make up and if he did, he would not be happy. I fully believe that people should all strive to find their happy spot or happy place if you will. His happy place was working, it’s always been that way. I think that’s one of the things that made the company so successful…nobody in WWE has ever worked as hard as the owner."

Ross added, "the only thing I’m concerned about is Vince’s health. I only wish him the best, he helped me a lot along the way. You wonder sometimes are you doing what needs to be done or are you doing what you’re forcing yourself to do. It’s almost like an obsession with him to work."