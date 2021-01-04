CM Punk Disagrees With Ric Flair Over Shawn Michaels

In an interview with WWE UK to hype tonight’s Legends Night episode of WWE, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair named Shawn Michaels as the greatest worker in pro-wrestling. He said:

"It’s not arguable anymore, Shawn is the greatest worker in the history of our business. I think everybody would give that to him."

He also put over the legendary Ricky Steamboat.

"For my money, in the ring, I’d put him and Ricky Steamboat in a class by themselves. I always liked being around Shawn. As far as a guy in the ring I don’t think I’ve ever seen anybody better."

It seems however, CM Punk doesn't agree with Flair, responding to his comments with a GIF and caption:

"Yeah, well, that’s just, like, your opinion, man."