NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 - Night 1- Results (1/4)

- IWGP Heavyweight Championship & IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match: Kota Ibushi def. Tetsuya Naito (c) to win the Titles (Kota Ibushi will defend both Titles against Jay White tomorrow)

- IWGP United States Championship challenge rights certificate match: Kenta (certificate holder) def. Satoshi Kojima (with Hiroyoshi Tenzan) (Prior to this match, IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley announced in a pre-recorded promo that he’s coming for the winner of this match)

- IWGP Tag Team Championship Match: Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) (with Jado) def. Dangerous Tekkers (Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr.) (c) to win the Titles

- Hiromu Takahashi def. El Phantasmo (Takahashi will now face Taiji Ishimori tomorrow for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship)

- 21-Man New Japan Rambo to determine who will challenge for the Provisional KOPW 2021 Trophy on Night 2: Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale, Bushi, and Toru Yano advanced to the Four way match

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Seth Rollins Does A CrossFit Workout To Honor Brodie Lee

Seth Rollins worked with some of his friends in the CrossFit community to make a workout to honor Brodie Lee. The workout is called the "Brodie". Rollins shared the video via the Deadboys Fitness Ins[...] Jan 04 - Seth Rollins worked with some of his friends in the CrossFit community to make a workout to honor Brodie Lee. The workout is called the "Brodie". Rollins shared the video via the Deadboys Fitness Ins[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE Raw "Legends Night" On USA Network

WWE will tonight present their first episode of Raw for 2021, which is being promoted as a "Legends Night" with Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair leading the show with a plethora of legends set to appear. Belo[...] Jan 04 - WWE will tonight present their first episode of Raw for 2021, which is being promoted as a "Legends Night" with Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair leading the show with a plethora of legends set to appear. Belo[...]

NJPW Reportedly Close To Signing A Deal With English Language TV Network

A report from the Wrestling Observer reveals New Japan Pro Wrestling is very close to signing a new television deal with an English language network. The promotion was previously featured AXS TV from[...] Jan 04 - A report from the Wrestling Observer reveals New Japan Pro Wrestling is very close to signing a new television deal with an English language network. The promotion was previously featured AXS TV from[...]

Jim Ross Discusses Vince McMahon’s Health

On the latest episode of "Grilling JR" on AdFreeShows.com Jim Ross was discussed Vince McMahon's health which has been the subject of much discussion since Ryback recently revealed McMahon is allegedl[...] Jan 04 - On the latest episode of "Grilling JR" on AdFreeShows.com Jim Ross was discussed Vince McMahon's health which has been the subject of much discussion since Ryback recently revealed McMahon is allegedl[...]

British Artist Creates Impressive Mural In Tribute To Brodie Lee

British artist David Speed has designed and created an impressive wall art mural honoring the life of Brodie Lee. He posted a photo of the mural on Twitter which has drawn a lot of positive praise an[...] Jan 04 - British artist David Speed has designed and created an impressive wall art mural honoring the life of Brodie Lee. He posted a photo of the mural on Twitter which has drawn a lot of positive praise an[...]

CM Punk Disagrees With Ric Flair Over Shawn Michaels

In an interview with WWE UK to hype tonight’s Legends Night episode of WWE, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair named Shawn Michaels as the greatest worker in pro-wrestling. He said: "It’s not ar[...] Jan 04 - In an interview with WWE UK to hype tonight’s Legends Night episode of WWE, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair named Shawn Michaels as the greatest worker in pro-wrestling. He said: "It’s not ar[...]

Jon Moxley Issues Warning At Wrestle Kingdom 15

Jon Moxley appeared during a video at night one of New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom 15 event in which he issued a warning to both KENTA and Satoshi Kojima. Moxley had the following to say: Many m[...] Jan 04 - Jon Moxley appeared during a video at night one of New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom 15 event in which he issued a warning to both KENTA and Satoshi Kojima. Moxley had the following to say: Many m[...]

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 - Night 1- Results (1/4)

Kevin Sullivan On Hulk Hogan Using His Creative Control To Have Macho Man Gain WCW Championship

On a recent edition of "Taskmaster Talks", Kevin Sullivan spoke about when "Macho Man" Randy Savage won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship at World War 3 '95. “He (Hogan) was aware, I bel[...] Jan 04 - On a recent edition of "Taskmaster Talks", Kevin Sullivan spoke about when "Macho Man" Randy Savage won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship at World War 3 '95. “He (Hogan) was aware, I bel[...]

VIDEO: A Behind-The-Scenes Look At ROH's COVID-19 Bubble

Ring of Honor has released a video that lets fans go behind the scenes of their COVID-19 testing protocols. ROH has been running shows in Maryland since August without any fans in attendance, and are[...] Jan 03 - Ring of Honor has released a video that lets fans go behind the scenes of their COVID-19 testing protocols. ROH has been running shows in Maryland since August without any fans in attendance, and are[...]

AEW Leaving Daily's Place In February

According to a report by Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, the month of February will apparently have a change in scenery for AEW as they are planning on temporarily leaving Daily's Place and going to a[...] Jan 03 - According to a report by Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, the month of February will apparently have a change in scenery for AEW as they are planning on temporarily leaving Daily's Place and going to a[...]

'I Am Infatuated With Stephanie McMahon' - D-Von Dudley

WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley was recently a guest on the Average Blokes Show, where he was a part of a segment in which he was shown different types of tables and asked who he'd like to put through [...] Jan 03 - WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley was recently a guest on the Average Blokes Show, where he was a part of a segment in which he was shown different types of tables and asked who he'd like to put through [...]

Jim Ross Reveals New Details About Brodie Lee's Death

On the most recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed the death of Jon Huber/ Brodie Lee "He was always smiling and a funny guy. Great sense of humor. That’s why I said, I[...] Jan 03 - On the most recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed the death of Jon Huber/ Brodie Lee "He was always smiling and a funny guy. Great sense of humor. That’s why I said, I[...]

Jim Ross Reveals What Vince McMahon Thought About Shawn Michaels

During a recent episode of Grilling JR, WWE Hall Of Famer & AEW commentator Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson discussed Shawn Michaels during the height of The Attitude Era. “‘I see so m[...] Jan 02 - During a recent episode of Grilling JR, WWE Hall Of Famer & AEW commentator Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson discussed Shawn Michaels during the height of The Attitude Era. “‘I see so m[...]

Former WWE Producer Sarah Stock Injured In Nasty Fall

Sarah Stock was injured in an accident on New Year's Day. The former WWE producer revealed a photo of herself in the hospital after a fall on some ice which left her with a broken bone and ruptured l[...] Jan 02 - Sarah Stock was injured in an accident on New Year's Day. The former WWE producer revealed a photo of herself in the hospital after a fall on some ice which left her with a broken bone and ruptured l[...]

Paige Involved In Twitter Controversy Concerning Her Boyfriend Ronnie Radke

Paige has revealed on Twitter that she is suing someone who attempted to sell the address of the home she and boyfriend Ronnie Radke share. “You realize how disgusting this is? You literally [...] Jan 02 - Paige has revealed on Twitter that she is suing someone who attempted to sell the address of the home she and boyfriend Ronnie Radke share. “You realize how disgusting this is? You literally [...]

16 Matches Announced For Next Week's AEW Dark Revealed

AEW has announced 16 matches for this Tuesday's AEW DARK. - Alan Angels versus Serpentico- Gunn Clubb versus Mike Verna/Bear Country- Baron Black versus Matt Sydal- Peter Avalon versus Angel Fa[...] Jan 02 - AEW has announced 16 matches for this Tuesday's AEW DARK. - Alan Angels versus Serpentico- Gunn Clubb versus Mike Verna/Bear Country- Baron Black versus Matt Sydal- Peter Avalon versus Angel Fa[...]

Brian Pillman Jr. Vacates OVW Heavyweight Championship Due To AEW Obligations

OVW issued the following press release announcing Brian Pillman Jr. will be vacating the OVW world heavyweight championship due to his obligations to AEW. OVW Heavyweight Champion Brian Pillman Jr,[...] Jan 02 - OVW issued the following press release announcing Brian Pillman Jr. will be vacating the OVW world heavyweight championship due to his obligations to AEW. OVW Heavyweight Champion Brian Pillman Jr,[...]

WWE Network Set To Air Special On Luke Harper

WWE has been honoring the late Jon Huber/Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) since he passed away at the age of 41 last Saturday due to non-COVID-19 related lung issue. Initially, the company remembered t[...] Jan 02 - WWE has been honoring the late Jon Huber/Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) since he passed away at the age of 41 last Saturday due to non-COVID-19 related lung issue. Initially, the company remembered t[...]

Has Paul Heyman Found His Next Brock Lesnar?

Paul Heyman appears to be interested in working with 22-year old football player Parker Boudreaux, who is an offensive lineman for the UCF Knights. Boudreaux tweeted a photo of himself on Twitter.&nb[...] Jan 02 - Paul Heyman appears to be interested in working with 22-year old football player Parker Boudreaux, who is an offensive lineman for the UCF Knights. Boudreaux tweeted a photo of himself on Twitter.&nb[...]

WWE Doctor Reveals He's Had The COVID-19 Vaccine

WWE doctor Chris Amann has revealed on Instagram that he has received the Modern COVID-19 vaccine: "Just received my first dose of the @moderna COVID-19 vaccine this evening. So appreciat[...] Jan 02 - WWE doctor Chris Amann has revealed on Instagram that he has received the Modern COVID-19 vaccine: "Just received my first dose of the @moderna COVID-19 vaccine this evening. So appreciat[...]

Kenny Omega Comments On The Passing Of Brodie Lee

During a recent Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega commented on the recent passing of Brodie Lee. “I do find a lot of happiness in just looking at my[...] Jan 02 - During a recent Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega commented on the recent passing of Brodie Lee. “I do find a lot of happiness in just looking at my[...]

Intercontinental Championship Match Scheduled for Next Week's SmackDown

It's been announced that next week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will feature an Intercontinental Championship Match, as champion Big E will defend against former WWE United States[...] Jan 02 - It's been announced that next week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will feature an Intercontinental Championship Match, as champion Big E will defend against former WWE United States[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (01/01/21)

*Singles Match* Big E defeats King Corbin via DQ *Tag Team Match* Big E and Apollo Crews defeat King Corbin and Sami Zayn via pinfall *Tag Team* Riott Squad defeat Natalya and Tamina via pinfall [...] Jan 02 - *Singles Match* Big E defeats King Corbin via DQ *Tag Team Match* Big E and Apollo Crews defeat King Corbin and Sami Zayn via pinfall *Tag Team* Riott Squad defeat Natalya and Tamina via pinfall [...]