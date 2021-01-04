WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Kevin Sullivan On Hulk Hogan Using His Creative Control To Have Macho Man Gain WCW Championship
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 04, 2021
On a recent edition of "Taskmaster Talks", Kevin Sullivan spoke about when "Macho Man" Randy Savage won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship at World War 3 '95.
“He (Hogan) was aware, I believe anyway, that Paul (The Giant) was green and that he had a long-range program set. He could see himself working with Paul for a very long time. I think, for him, putting Paul over would have hurt him and his long-range plan. I’m not saying he was right or wrong, but, if he had put Paul over, the returns I think would have been larger. But I understand why he didn’t because Paul was very green at the time and Hogan, you know, people can say what they want to say about Hulk, but Hulk is really smart and he looks a distance and him saying, well, if something happens and this kid doesn’t get over, it’s not going to draw. Let’s do something. I think that he saw that, I don’t want to beat Paul, but let me come up with something that we can switch the belt to him but he doesn’t get the 1, 2, 3. I think that was his design.”
Sullivan revealed that The Giant was originally supposed to win the three ring battle royal, but Hogan's creative control stepped in and changed the plan to Randy Savage winning.
“You know the thing is there was always that love/hate relationship with Hogan and Macho. One thing is, they drew money together. Just think about this. Doesn’t this solidify Hogan’s work rate better with Macho than with a big green kid? People can say what they want about Hulk, but Hulk’s a smart guy and with Randy, has there ever been a better match at WrestleMania than him and Steamboat? Randy is a super intense guy. With Hogan, he gave more than 110%. I think looking back at it, it was a hard way to get there. It’s not the cleanest way to get there, but for this time, for Hulk, it worked. Knowing he (Hogan) was not going to be on some PPVs, he thought, and I did too, that Randy was the best choice to keep it rolling. Then when he came back, he had two opponents to work with, The Giant and Randy. So he was stacking up opponents for him to work with. I look at it and think, yea, you can’t go wrong with Randy Savage as your World Champion.”