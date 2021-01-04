Kevin Sullivan On Hulk Hogan Using His Creative Control To Have Macho Man Gain WCW Championship

On a recent edition of "Taskmaster Talks", Kevin Sullivan spoke about when "Macho Man" Randy Savage won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship at World War 3 '95.

“He (Hogan) was aware, I believe anyway, that Paul (The Giant) was green and that he had a long-range program set. He could see himself working with Paul for a very long time. I think, for him, putting Paul over would have hurt him and his long-range plan. I’m not saying he was right or wrong, but, if he had put Paul over, the returns I think would have been larger. But I understand why he didn’t because Paul was very green at the time and Hogan, you know, people can say what they want to say about Hulk, but Hulk is really smart and he looks a distance and him saying, well, if something happens and this kid doesn’t get over, it’s not going to draw. Let’s do something. I think that he saw that, I don’t want to beat Paul, but let me come up with something that we can switch the belt to him but he doesn’t get the 1, 2, 3. I think that was his design.”

Sullivan revealed that The Giant was originally supposed to win the three ring battle royal, but Hogan's creative control stepped in and changed the plan to Randy Savage winning.