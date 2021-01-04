WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

 

Kevin Sullivan On Hulk Hogan Using His Creative Control To Have Macho Man Gain WCW Championship

Posted By: Joe West on Jan 04, 2021

Kevin Sullivan On Hulk Hogan Using His Creative Control To Have Macho Man Gain WCW Championship

On a recent edition of "Taskmaster Talks", Kevin Sullivan spoke about when "Macho Man" Randy Savage won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship at World War 3 '95.

“He (Hogan) was aware, I believe anyway, that Paul (The Giant) was green and that he had a long-range program set. He could see himself working with Paul for a very long time. I think, for him, putting Paul over would have hurt him and his long-range plan. I’m not saying he was right or wrong, but, if he had put Paul over, the returns I think would have been larger. But I understand why he didn’t because Paul was very green at the time and Hogan, you know, people can say what they want to say about Hulk, but Hulk is really smart and he looks a distance and him saying, well, if something happens and this kid doesn’t get over, it’s not going to draw. Let’s do something. I think that he saw that, I don’t want to beat Paul, but let me come up with something that we can switch the belt to him but he doesn’t get the 1, 2, 3. I think that was his design.”

Sullivan revealed that The Giant was originally supposed to win the three ring battle royal, but Hogan's creative control stepped in and changed the plan to Randy Savage winning.

“You know the thing is there was always that love/hate relationship with Hogan and Macho. One thing is, they drew money together. Just think about this. Doesn’t this solidify Hogan’s work rate better with Macho than with a big green kid? People can say what they want about Hulk, but Hulk’s a smart guy and with Randy, has there ever been a better match at WrestleMania than him and Steamboat? Randy is a super intense guy. With Hogan, he gave more than 110%. I think looking back at it, it was a hard way to get there. It’s not the cleanest way to get there, but for this time, for Hulk, it worked. Knowing he (Hogan) was not going to be on some PPVs, he thought, and I did too, that Randy was the best choice to keep it rolling. Then when he came back, he had two opponents to work with, The Giant and Randy. So he was stacking up opponents for him to work with. I look at it and think, yea, you can’t go wrong with Randy Savage as your World Champion.”

Source: WrestlingNews.co
>>> Jump To Comments

Tags: #wcw #kevin sullivan #randy savage #hulk hogan #the giant
https://wrestlr.me/65864/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Jan 04
Kevin Sullivan On Hulk Hogan Using His Creative Control To Have Macho Man Gain WCW Championship
On a recent edition of "Taskmaster Talks", Kevin Sullivan spoke about when "Macho Man" Randy Savage won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship at Worl[...]
Jan 04 - On a recent edition of "Taskmaster Talks", Kevin Sullivan spoke about when "Macho Man" Randy Savage won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship at Worl[...]
Jan 03
VIDEO: A Behind-The-Scenes Look At ROH's COVID-19 Bubble
Ring of Honor has released a video that lets fans go behind the scenes of their COVID-19 testing protocols. ROH has been running shows in Maryland si[...]
Jan 03 - Ring of Honor has released a video that lets fans go behind the scenes of their COVID-19 testing protocols. ROH has been running shows in Maryland si[...]
Jan 03
AEW Leaving Daily's Place In February
According to a report by Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, the month of February will apparently have a change in scenery for AEW as they are planning o[...]
Jan 03 - According to a report by Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, the month of February will apparently have a change in scenery for AEW as they are planning o[...]
Jan 03
'I Am Infatuated With Stephanie McMahon' - D-Von Dudley
WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley was recently a guest on the Average Blokes Show, where he was a part of a segment in which he was shown different types[...]
Jan 03 - WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley was recently a guest on the Average Blokes Show, where he was a part of a segment in which he was shown different types[...]
Jan 03
Jim Ross Reveals New Details About Brodie Lee's Death
On the most recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed the death of Jon Huber/ Brodie Lee "He was always smiling and a funny guy[...]
Jan 03 - On the most recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed the death of Jon Huber/ Brodie Lee "He was always smiling and a funny guy[...]
Jan 02
Jim Ross Reveals What Vince McMahon Thought About Shawn Michaels
During a recent episode of Grilling JR, WWE Hall Of Famer & AEW commentator Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson discussed Shawn Michaels during the heigh[...]
Jan 02 - During a recent episode of Grilling JR, WWE Hall Of Famer & AEW commentator Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson discussed Shawn Michaels during the heigh[...]

Jan 02
Former WWE Producer Sarah Stock Injured In Nasty Fall
Sarah Stock was injured in an accident on New Year's Day. The former WWE producer revealed a photo of herself in the hospital after a fall on some ic[...]
Jan 02 - Sarah Stock was injured in an accident on New Year's Day. The former WWE producer revealed a photo of herself in the hospital after a fall on some ic[...]
Jan 02
Paige Involved In Twitter Controversy Concerning Her Boyfriend Ronnie Radke
Paige has revealed on Twitter that she is suing someone who attempted to sell the address of the home she and boyfriend Ronnie Radke share. “[...]
Jan 02 - Paige has revealed on Twitter that she is suing someone who attempted to sell the address of the home she and boyfriend Ronnie Radke share. “[...]
Jan 02
16 Matches Announced For Next Week's AEW Dark Revealed
AEW has announced 16 matches for this Tuesday's AEW DARK.  - Alan Angels versus Serpentico- Gunn Clubb versus Mike Verna/Bear Country- Baron Bla[...]
Jan 02 - AEW has announced 16 matches for this Tuesday's AEW DARK.  - Alan Angels versus Serpentico- Gunn Clubb versus Mike Verna/Bear Country- Baron Bla[...]
Jan 02
Brian Pillman Jr. Vacates OVW Heavyweight Championship Due To AEW Obligations
OVW issued the following press release announcing Brian Pillman Jr. will be vacating the OVW world heavyweight championship due to his obligations to [...]
Jan 02 - OVW issued the following press release announcing Brian Pillman Jr. will be vacating the OVW world heavyweight championship due to his obligations to [...]
Jan 02
WWE Network Set To Air Special On Luke Harper
WWE has been honoring the late Jon Huber/Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) since he passed away at the age of 41 last Saturday due to non-COVID-19 related lung[...]
Jan 02 - WWE has been honoring the late Jon Huber/Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) since he passed away at the age of 41 last Saturday due to non-COVID-19 related lung[...]

Jan 02
Has Paul Heyman Found His Next Brock Lesnar?
Paul Heyman appears to be interested in working with 22-year old football player Parker Boudreaux, who is an offensive lineman for the UCF Knights. B[...]
Jan 02 - Paul Heyman appears to be interested in working with 22-year old football player Parker Boudreaux, who is an offensive lineman for the UCF Knights. B[...]
Jan 02
WWE Doctor Reveals He's Had The COVID-19 Vaccine
WWE doctor Chris Amann has revealed on Instagram that he has received the Modern COVID-19 vaccine: "Just received my first dose of the @m[...]
Jan 02 - WWE doctor Chris Amann has revealed on Instagram that he has received the Modern COVID-19 vaccine: "Just received my first dose of the @m[...]
Jan 02
Kenny Omega Comments On The Passing Of Brodie Lee
During a recent Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega commented on the recent passing of Brodie Lee. “I do find [...]
Jan 02 - During a recent Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega commented on the recent passing of Brodie Lee. “I do find [...]
Jan 02
Intercontinental Championship Match Scheduled for Next Week's SmackDown
It's been announced that next week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will feature an Intercontinental Championship Match, as champion [...]
Jan 02 - It's been announced that next week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will feature an Intercontinental Championship Match, as champion [...]
Jan 02
SmackDown Quick Results (01/01/21)
*Singles Match* Big E defeats King Corbin via DQ *Tag Team Match* Big E and Apollo Crews defeat King Corbin and Sami Zayn via pinfall *Tag Team* [...]
Jan 02 - *Singles Match* Big E defeats King Corbin via DQ *Tag Team Match* Big E and Apollo Crews defeat King Corbin and Sami Zayn via pinfall *Tag Team* [...]
Jan 01
WWE Legend Mick Foley Reveals Positive COVID-19 Result In December
WWE Legend Mick Foley revealed via his Twitter account that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He tested positive whenever he did a virtual fan sign[...]
Jan 01 - WWE Legend Mick Foley revealed via his Twitter account that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He tested positive whenever he did a virtual fan sign[...]
Jan 01
Lance Storm Reveals Vince McMahon Wanted Him To Have "Huge Junk"
Lance Storm was once involved in a storyline in WWE which was based around his male member. Reflecting on the gimmick he revealed WWE was in the proce[...]
Jan 01 - Lance Storm was once involved in a storyline in WWE which was based around his male member. Reflecting on the gimmick he revealed WWE was in the proce[...]
Jan 01
Jeremy Borash Is Now Engaged To Be Married
WWE producer Jeremy Borash revealed on his officiaL Twitter and Instagram accounts last night that he got engaged to his girlfriend Vanessa De La Gala[...]
Jan 01 - WWE producer Jeremy Borash revealed on his officiaL Twitter and Instagram accounts last night that he got engaged to his girlfriend Vanessa De La Gala[...]
Jan 01
Several WWE Superstars Turn Down New WWE Contracts
Several WWE Superstars from all three brands (Raw, SmackDown and NXT) have reportedly turned down new contracts, according to a report from Fightful S[...]
Jan 01 - Several WWE Superstars from all three brands (Raw, SmackDown and NXT) have reportedly turned down new contracts, according to a report from Fightful S[...]
Jan 01
Update on Erick Rowan's Status w/ All Elite Wrestling
As fans are aware, former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan made a special appearance on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite as part of the tribute [...]
Jan 01 - As fans are aware, former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan made a special appearance on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite as part of the tribute [...]
Jan 01
WWE Reportedly Stopping Kairi Sane from Making a Stardom Appearance in March
According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Japanese promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom has requested[...]
Jan 01 - According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Japanese promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom has requested[...]
Jan 01
Official Preview for Tonight's Episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown (Jan. 1, 2021)
The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Roman Reigns makes[...]
Jan 01 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Roman Reigns makes[...]
Jan 01
WATCH: Amazing Moment Captured After the AEW Brodie Lee Celebration of Life Tribute Show
All Elite Wrestling posted the following video on their official YouTube channel, which shows Brodie Lee's family in the ring after this week's episod[...]
Jan 01 - All Elite Wrestling posted the following video on their official YouTube channel, which shows Brodie Lee's family in the ring after this week's episod[...]
Jan 01
Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Confirms That He Has Signed New Deal with IMPACT
IMPACT Wrestling has signed one of their top stars to a brand new two-year contract. Former World Champion Sami Callihan confirmed on Twitter that he[...]
Jan 01 - IMPACT Wrestling has signed one of their top stars to a brand new two-year contract. Former World Champion Sami Callihan confirmed on Twitter that he[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π