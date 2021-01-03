VIDEO: A Behind-The-Scenes Look At ROH's COVID-19 Bubble

ROH has been running shows in Maryland since August without any fans in attendance, and are providing NMT (nasal mid-turbinate) molecular PCR swab tests for everyone involved in the shows. Once they finish their test, they're allowed to go into the COVID-19 bubble that they've set up.

Ring of Honor has released a video that lets fans go behind the scenes of their COVID-19 testing protocols.

Kevin Sullivan On Hulk Hogan Using His Creative Control To Have Macho Man Gain WCW Championship

On a recent edition of "Taskmaster Talks", Kevin Sullivan spoke about when "Macho Man" Randy Savage won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship at World War 3 '95. “He (Hogan) was aware, I bel[...] Jan 04 - On a recent edition of "Taskmaster Talks", Kevin Sullivan spoke about when "Macho Man" Randy Savage won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship at World War 3 '95. “He (Hogan) was aware, I bel[...]

AEW Leaving Daily's Place In February

According to a report by Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, the month of February will apparently have a change in scenery for AEW as they are planning on temporarily leaving Daily's Place and going to a[...] Jan 03 - According to a report by Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, the month of February will apparently have a change in scenery for AEW as they are planning on temporarily leaving Daily's Place and going to a[...]

'I Am Infatuated With Stephanie McMahon' - D-Von Dudley

WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley was recently a guest on the Average Blokes Show, where he was a part of a segment in which he was shown different types of tables and asked who he'd like to put through [...] Jan 03 - WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley was recently a guest on the Average Blokes Show, where he was a part of a segment in which he was shown different types of tables and asked who he'd like to put through [...]

Jim Ross Reveals New Details About Brodie Lee's Death

On the most recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed the death of Jon Huber/ Brodie Lee "He was always smiling and a funny guy. Great sense of humor. That’s why I said, I[...] Jan 03 - On the most recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed the death of Jon Huber/ Brodie Lee "He was always smiling and a funny guy. Great sense of humor. That’s why I said, I[...]

Jim Ross Reveals What Vince McMahon Thought About Shawn Michaels

During a recent episode of Grilling JR, WWE Hall Of Famer & AEW commentator Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson discussed Shawn Michaels during the height of The Attitude Era. “‘I see so m[...] Jan 02 - During a recent episode of Grilling JR, WWE Hall Of Famer & AEW commentator Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson discussed Shawn Michaels during the height of The Attitude Era. “‘I see so m[...]

Former WWE Producer Sarah Stock Injured In Nasty Fall

Sarah Stock was injured in an accident on New Year's Day. The former WWE producer revealed a photo of herself in the hospital after a fall on some ice which left her with a broken bone and ruptured l[...] Jan 02 - Sarah Stock was injured in an accident on New Year's Day. The former WWE producer revealed a photo of herself in the hospital after a fall on some ice which left her with a broken bone and ruptured l[...]

Paige Involved In Twitter Controversy Concerning Her Boyfriend Ronnie Radke

Paige has revealed on Twitter that she is suing someone who attempted to sell the address of the home she and boyfriend Ronnie Radke share. “You realize how disgusting this is? You literally [...] Jan 02 - Paige has revealed on Twitter that she is suing someone who attempted to sell the address of the home she and boyfriend Ronnie Radke share. “You realize how disgusting this is? You literally [...]

16 Matches Announced For Next Week's AEW Dark Revealed

AEW has announced 16 matches for this Tuesday's AEW DARK. - Alan Angels versus Serpentico- Gunn Clubb versus Mike Verna/Bear Country- Baron Black versus Matt Sydal- Peter Avalon versus Angel Fa[...] Jan 02 - AEW has announced 16 matches for this Tuesday's AEW DARK. - Alan Angels versus Serpentico- Gunn Clubb versus Mike Verna/Bear Country- Baron Black versus Matt Sydal- Peter Avalon versus Angel Fa[...]

Brian Pillman Jr. Vacates OVW Heavyweight Championship Due To AEW Obligations

OVW issued the following press release announcing Brian Pillman Jr. will be vacating the OVW world heavyweight championship due to his obligations to AEW. OVW Heavyweight Champion Brian Pillman Jr,[...] Jan 02 - OVW issued the following press release announcing Brian Pillman Jr. will be vacating the OVW world heavyweight championship due to his obligations to AEW. OVW Heavyweight Champion Brian Pillman Jr,[...]

WWE Network Set To Air Special On Luke Harper

WWE has been honoring the late Jon Huber/Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) since he passed away at the age of 41 last Saturday due to non-COVID-19 related lung issue. Initially, the company remembered t[...] Jan 02 - WWE has been honoring the late Jon Huber/Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) since he passed away at the age of 41 last Saturday due to non-COVID-19 related lung issue. Initially, the company remembered t[...]

Has Paul Heyman Found His Next Brock Lesnar?

Paul Heyman appears to be interested in working with 22-year old football player Parker Boudreaux, who is an offensive lineman for the UCF Knights. Boudreaux tweeted a photo of himself on Twitter.&nb[...] Jan 02 - Paul Heyman appears to be interested in working with 22-year old football player Parker Boudreaux, who is an offensive lineman for the UCF Knights. Boudreaux tweeted a photo of himself on Twitter.&nb[...]

WWE Doctor Reveals He's Had The COVID-19 Vaccine

WWE doctor Chris Amann has revealed on Instagram that he has received the Modern COVID-19 vaccine: "Just received my first dose of the @moderna COVID-19 vaccine this evening. So appreciat[...] Jan 02 - WWE doctor Chris Amann has revealed on Instagram that he has received the Modern COVID-19 vaccine: "Just received my first dose of the @moderna COVID-19 vaccine this evening. So appreciat[...]

Kenny Omega Comments On The Passing Of Brodie Lee

During a recent Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega commented on the recent passing of Brodie Lee. “I do find a lot of happiness in just looking at my[...] Jan 02 - During a recent Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega commented on the recent passing of Brodie Lee. “I do find a lot of happiness in just looking at my[...]

Intercontinental Championship Match Scheduled for Next Week's SmackDown

It's been announced that next week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will feature an Intercontinental Championship Match, as champion Big E will defend against former WWE United States[...] Jan 02 - It's been announced that next week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will feature an Intercontinental Championship Match, as champion Big E will defend against former WWE United States[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (01/01/21)

*Singles Match* Big E defeats King Corbin via DQ *Tag Team Match* Big E and Apollo Crews defeat King Corbin and Sami Zayn via pinfall *Tag Team* Riott Squad defeat Natalya and Tamina via pinfall [...] Jan 02 - *Singles Match* Big E defeats King Corbin via DQ *Tag Team Match* Big E and Apollo Crews defeat King Corbin and Sami Zayn via pinfall *Tag Team* Riott Squad defeat Natalya and Tamina via pinfall [...]

WWE Legend Mick Foley Reveals Positive COVID-19 Result In December

WWE Legend Mick Foley revealed via his Twitter account that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He tested positive whenever he did a virtual fan signing in December. He says he's been isolating in hi[...] Jan 01 - WWE Legend Mick Foley revealed via his Twitter account that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He tested positive whenever he did a virtual fan signing in December. He says he's been isolating in hi[...]

Lance Storm Reveals Vince McMahon Wanted Him To Have "Huge Junk"

Lance Storm was once involved in a storyline in WWE which was based around his male member. Reflecting on the gimmick he revealed WWE was in the process of preparing a skin-colored thong for him to we[...] Jan 01 - Lance Storm was once involved in a storyline in WWE which was based around his male member. Reflecting on the gimmick he revealed WWE was in the process of preparing a skin-colored thong for him to we[...]

Jeremy Borash Is Now Engaged To Be Married

WWE producer Jeremy Borash revealed on his officiaL Twitter and Instagram accounts last night that he got engaged to his girlfriend Vanessa De La Gala. He posted the following: "Made a deal with my b[...] Jan 01 - WWE producer Jeremy Borash revealed on his officiaL Twitter and Instagram accounts last night that he got engaged to his girlfriend Vanessa De La Gala. He posted the following: "Made a deal with my b[...]

Several WWE Superstars Turn Down New WWE Contracts

Several WWE Superstars from all three brands (Raw, SmackDown and NXT) have reportedly turned down new contracts, according to a report from Fightful Select. The new deals were reported to be "disappo[...] Jan 01 - Several WWE Superstars from all three brands (Raw, SmackDown and NXT) have reportedly turned down new contracts, according to a report from Fightful Select. The new deals were reported to be "disappo[...]

Update on Erick Rowan's Status w/ All Elite Wrestling

As fans are aware, former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan made a special appearance on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite as part of the tribute show for his longtime tag team partner Jon Huber, [...] Jan 01 - As fans are aware, former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan made a special appearance on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite as part of the tribute show for his longtime tag team partner Jon Huber, [...]

WWE Reportedly Stopping Kairi Sane from Making a Stardom Appearance in March

According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Japanese promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom has requested for former World of Stardom Champion Kairi Hojo ([...] Jan 01 - According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Japanese promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom has requested for former World of Stardom Champion Kairi Hojo ([...]

Official Preview for Tonight's Episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown (Jan. 1, 2021)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Roman Reigns makes special request of WWE Management in the wake of [...] Jan 01 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Roman Reigns makes special request of WWE Management in the wake of [...]

WATCH: Amazing Moment Captured After the AEW Brodie Lee Celebration of Life Tribute Show

All Elite Wrestling posted the following video on their official YouTube channel, which shows Brodie Lee's family in the ring after this week's episode of Dynamite went off the air: [...] Jan 01 - All Elite Wrestling posted the following video on their official YouTube channel, which shows Brodie Lee's family in the ring after this week's episode of Dynamite went off the air: [...]