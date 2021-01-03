Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

"I was told that there have been some complaints about wrestling in the the sub-freezing weather in an outside venue [Daily’s Place] which likely played into the company’s decision to move production to a warmer location. Plus it was noted that a change of scenery would be good for everyone’s morale."

February's Dynamite and Dark tapings will take place there, as well as the upcoming AEW Revolution event.

According to a report by Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, the month of February will apparently have a change in scenery for AEW as they are planning on temporarily leaving Daily's Place and going to another location somewhere in Miami.

» More News From This Feed

Kevin Sullivan On Hulk Hogan Using His Creative Control To Have Macho Man Gain WCW Championship

On a recent edition of "Taskmaster Talks", Kevin Sullivan spoke about when "Macho Man" Randy Savage won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship at Worl[...] Jan 04 - On a recent edition of "Taskmaster Talks", Kevin Sullivan spoke about when "Macho Man" Randy Savage won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship at Worl[...]

VIDEO: A Behind-The-Scenes Look At ROH's COVID-19 Bubble

Ring of Honor has released a video that lets fans go behind the scenes of their COVID-19 testing protocols. ROH has been running shows in Maryland si[...] Jan 03 - Ring of Honor has released a video that lets fans go behind the scenes of their COVID-19 testing protocols. ROH has been running shows in Maryland si[...]

AEW Leaving Daily's Place In February

According to a report by Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, the month of February will apparently have a change in scenery for AEW as they are planning o[...] Jan 03 - According to a report by Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, the month of February will apparently have a change in scenery for AEW as they are planning o[...]

'I Am Infatuated With Stephanie McMahon' - D-Von Dudley

WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley was recently a guest on the Average Blokes Show, where he was a part of a segment in which he was shown different types[...] Jan 03 - WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley was recently a guest on the Average Blokes Show, where he was a part of a segment in which he was shown different types[...]

Jim Ross Reveals New Details About Brodie Lee's Death

On the most recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed the death of Jon Huber/ Brodie Lee "He was always smiling and a funny guy[...] Jan 03 - On the most recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed the death of Jon Huber/ Brodie Lee "He was always smiling and a funny guy[...]

Jim Ross Reveals What Vince McMahon Thought About Shawn Michaels

During a recent episode of Grilling JR, WWE Hall Of Famer & AEW commentator Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson discussed Shawn Michaels during the heigh[...] Jan 02 - During a recent episode of Grilling JR, WWE Hall Of Famer & AEW commentator Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson discussed Shawn Michaels during the heigh[...]

Former WWE Producer Sarah Stock Injured In Nasty Fall

Sarah Stock was injured in an accident on New Year's Day. The former WWE producer revealed a photo of herself in the hospital after a fall on some ic[...] Jan 02 - Sarah Stock was injured in an accident on New Year's Day. The former WWE producer revealed a photo of herself in the hospital after a fall on some ic[...]

Paige Involved In Twitter Controversy Concerning Her Boyfriend Ronnie Radke

Paige has revealed on Twitter that she is suing someone who attempted to sell the address of the home she and boyfriend Ronnie Radke share. “[...] Jan 02 - Paige has revealed on Twitter that she is suing someone who attempted to sell the address of the home she and boyfriend Ronnie Radke share. “[...]

16 Matches Announced For Next Week's AEW Dark Revealed

AEW has announced 16 matches for this Tuesday's AEW DARK. - Alan Angels versus Serpentico- Gunn Clubb versus Mike Verna/Bear Country- Baron Bla[...] Jan 02 - AEW has announced 16 matches for this Tuesday's AEW DARK. - Alan Angels versus Serpentico- Gunn Clubb versus Mike Verna/Bear Country- Baron Bla[...]

Brian Pillman Jr. Vacates OVW Heavyweight Championship Due To AEW Obligations

OVW issued the following press release announcing Brian Pillman Jr. will be vacating the OVW world heavyweight championship due to his obligations to [...] Jan 02 - OVW issued the following press release announcing Brian Pillman Jr. will be vacating the OVW world heavyweight championship due to his obligations to [...]

WWE Network Set To Air Special On Luke Harper

WWE has been honoring the late Jon Huber/Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) since he passed away at the age of 41 last Saturday due to non-COVID-19 related lung[...] Jan 02 - WWE has been honoring the late Jon Huber/Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) since he passed away at the age of 41 last Saturday due to non-COVID-19 related lung[...]

Has Paul Heyman Found His Next Brock Lesnar?

Paul Heyman appears to be interested in working with 22-year old football player Parker Boudreaux, who is an offensive lineman for the UCF Knights. B[...] Jan 02 - Paul Heyman appears to be interested in working with 22-year old football player Parker Boudreaux, who is an offensive lineman for the UCF Knights. B[...]

WWE Doctor Reveals He's Had The COVID-19 Vaccine

WWE doctor Chris Amann has revealed on Instagram that he has received the Modern COVID-19 vaccine: "Just received my first dose of the @m[...] Jan 02 - WWE doctor Chris Amann has revealed on Instagram that he has received the Modern COVID-19 vaccine: "Just received my first dose of the @m[...]

Kenny Omega Comments On The Passing Of Brodie Lee

During a recent Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega commented on the recent passing of Brodie Lee. “I do find [...] Jan 02 - During a recent Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega commented on the recent passing of Brodie Lee. “I do find [...]

Intercontinental Championship Match Scheduled for Next Week's SmackDown

It's been announced that next week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will feature an Intercontinental Championship Match, as champion [...] Jan 02 - It's been announced that next week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will feature an Intercontinental Championship Match, as champion [...]

SmackDown Quick Results (01/01/21)

*Singles Match* Big E defeats King Corbin via DQ *Tag Team Match* Big E and Apollo Crews defeat King Corbin and Sami Zayn via pinfall *Tag Team* [...] Jan 02 - *Singles Match* Big E defeats King Corbin via DQ *Tag Team Match* Big E and Apollo Crews defeat King Corbin and Sami Zayn via pinfall *Tag Team* [...]

WWE Legend Mick Foley Reveals Positive COVID-19 Result In December

WWE Legend Mick Foley revealed via his Twitter account that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He tested positive whenever he did a virtual fan sign[...] Jan 01 - WWE Legend Mick Foley revealed via his Twitter account that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He tested positive whenever he did a virtual fan sign[...]

Lance Storm Reveals Vince McMahon Wanted Him To Have "Huge Junk"

Lance Storm was once involved in a storyline in WWE which was based around his male member. Reflecting on the gimmick he revealed WWE was in the proce[...] Jan 01 - Lance Storm was once involved in a storyline in WWE which was based around his male member. Reflecting on the gimmick he revealed WWE was in the proce[...]

Jeremy Borash Is Now Engaged To Be Married

WWE producer Jeremy Borash revealed on his officiaL Twitter and Instagram accounts last night that he got engaged to his girlfriend Vanessa De La Gala[...] Jan 01 - WWE producer Jeremy Borash revealed on his officiaL Twitter and Instagram accounts last night that he got engaged to his girlfriend Vanessa De La Gala[...]

Several WWE Superstars Turn Down New WWE Contracts

Several WWE Superstars from all three brands (Raw, SmackDown and NXT) have reportedly turned down new contracts, according to a report from Fightful S[...] Jan 01 - Several WWE Superstars from all three brands (Raw, SmackDown and NXT) have reportedly turned down new contracts, according to a report from Fightful S[...]

Update on Erick Rowan's Status w/ All Elite Wrestling

As fans are aware, former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan made a special appearance on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite as part of the tribute [...] Jan 01 - As fans are aware, former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan made a special appearance on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite as part of the tribute [...]

WWE Reportedly Stopping Kairi Sane from Making a Stardom Appearance in March

According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Japanese promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom has requested[...] Jan 01 - According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Japanese promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom has requested[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's Episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown (Jan. 1, 2021)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Roman Reigns makes[...] Jan 01 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Roman Reigns makes[...]

WATCH: Amazing Moment Captured After the AEW Brodie Lee Celebration of Life Tribute Show

All Elite Wrestling posted the following video on their official YouTube channel, which shows Brodie Lee's family in the ring after this week's episod[...] Jan 01 - All Elite Wrestling posted the following video on their official YouTube channel, which shows Brodie Lee's family in the ring after this week's episod[...]