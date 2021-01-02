WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Paige Involved In Twitter Controversy Concerning Her Boyfriend Ronnie Radke
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 02, 2021
Paige has revealed on Twitter that she is suing someone who attempted to sell the address of the home she and boyfriend Ronnie Radke share.
“You realize how disgusting this is? You literally tried to get money for our address!! You’re a terrible person. The cops are involved. A report was put in your name. Numerous people came forward about you w/ DMs. You changed your Twitter name after being called out. Yeah using lawyers to get a lawsuit for someone selling our address makes me super s–tty. Thanks for making me see the light, bud.”
Paige is also involved in more controversy, a Twitter user posted a DM she received from Paige, who threatened to sue her for claiming that her boyfriend Radke treated her poorly and threatening people at the 2017 Warped Tour. Here is what was posted:
“not r*nnie r*dke’s brainwashed girlfriend in my DM’s saying my experience with him being awful to me & threatening w*rped crew in Vegas is a lie…Face with tears of joy girl, you’re delusional. I literally do not have the energy or creativity to make something like that up.”