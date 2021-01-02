Paige Involved In Twitter Controversy Concerning Her Boyfriend Ronnie Radke

Paige has revealed on Twitter that she is suing someone who attempted to sell the address of the home she and boyfriend Ronnie Radke share.

“You realize how disgusting this is? You literally tried to get money for our address!! You’re a terrible person. The cops are involved. A report was put in your name. Numerous people came forward about you w/ DMs. You changed your Twitter name after being called out. Yeah using lawyers to get a lawsuit for someone selling our address makes me super s–tty. Thanks for making me see the light, bud.”

You realize how disgusting this is? You literally tried to get money for our address!! You’re a terrible person. The cops are involved. A report was put in your name. Numerous people came forward about you w/ DMs. You changed your Twitter name after being called out. https://t.co/2YX7Q9B23L pic.twitter.com/CZllJ98hw6 — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) January 2, 2021

Paige is also involved in more controversy, a Twitter user posted a DM she received from Paige, who threatened to sue her for claiming that her boyfriend Radke treated her poorly and threatening people at the 2017 Warped Tour. Here is what was posted: