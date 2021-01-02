WWE Network Set To Air Special On Luke Harper
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 02, 2021
WWE has been honoring the late Jon Huber/Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) since he passed away at the age of 41 last Saturday due to non-COVID-19 related lung issue.
Initially, the company remembered the former WWE Intercontinental Champion with graphics at the beginning of all their programming, and then in the last few days they released a special video package with Superstars giving memories.
WWE Network has announced that a "Best Of" special on Luke Harper is coming soon.
