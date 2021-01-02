Has Paul Heyman Found His Next Brock Lesnar?

Paul Heyman appears to be interested in working with 22-year old football player Parker Boudreaux, who is an offensive lineman for the UCF Knights.

Boudreaux tweeted a photo of himself on Twitter.

Here is what Heyman had to say:

His tweet is not a prediction. It’s a spoiler.



Save this #HustleTweet for future historical reference.@ParkerBoudreaux https://t.co/I9cm4IWXz9 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 2, 2021

AEW commentator Jim Ross earlier this year also had the following to say: