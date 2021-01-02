Intercontinental Championship Match Scheduled for Next Week's SmackDown

NEXT FRIDAY on #SmackDown ... @WWEBigE puts the #ICTitle on the line against @WWEApollo ! pic.twitter.com/VorB04AtnX

It's been announced that next week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will feature an Intercontinental Championship Match, as champion Big E will defend against former WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews.

» More News From This Feed

Paige Involved In Twitter Controversy Concerning Her Boyfriend Ronnie Radke

Paige has revealed on Twitter that she is suing someone who attempted to sell the address of the home she and boyfriend Ronnie Radke share. “You realize how disgusting this is? You literally [...] Jan 02 - Paige has revealed on Twitter that she is suing someone who attempted to sell the address of the home she and boyfriend Ronnie Radke share. “You realize how disgusting this is? You literally [...]

16 Matches Announced For Next Week's AEW Dark Revealed

AEW has announced 16 matches for this Tuesday's AEW DARK. - Alan Angels versus Serpentico- Gunn Clubb versus Mike Verna/Bear Country- Baron Black versus Matt Sydal- Peter Avalon versus Angel Fa[...] Jan 02 - AEW has announced 16 matches for this Tuesday's AEW DARK. - Alan Angels versus Serpentico- Gunn Clubb versus Mike Verna/Bear Country- Baron Black versus Matt Sydal- Peter Avalon versus Angel Fa[...]

Brian Pillman Jr. Vacates OVW Heavyweight Championship Due To AEW Obligations

OVW issued the following press release announcing Brian Pillman Jr. will be vacating the OVW world heavyweight championship due to his obligations to AEW. OVW Heavyweight Champion Brian Pillman Jr,[...] Jan 02 - OVW issued the following press release announcing Brian Pillman Jr. will be vacating the OVW world heavyweight championship due to his obligations to AEW. OVW Heavyweight Champion Brian Pillman Jr,[...]

WWE Network Set To Air Special On Luke Harper

WWE has been honoring the late Jon Huber/Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) since he passed away at the age of 41 last Saturday due to non-COVID-19 related lung issue. Initially, the company remembered t[...] Jan 02 - WWE has been honoring the late Jon Huber/Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) since he passed away at the age of 41 last Saturday due to non-COVID-19 related lung issue. Initially, the company remembered t[...]

Has Paul Heyman Found His Next Brock Lesnar?

Paul Heyman appears to be interested in working with 22-year old football player Parker Boudreaux, who is an offensive lineman for the UCF Knights. Boudreaux tweeted a photo of himself on Twitter.&nb[...] Jan 02 - Paul Heyman appears to be interested in working with 22-year old football player Parker Boudreaux, who is an offensive lineman for the UCF Knights. Boudreaux tweeted a photo of himself on Twitter.&nb[...]

WWE Doctor Reveals He's Had The COVID-19 Vaccine

WWE doctor Chris Amann has revealed on Instagram that he has received the Modern COVID-19 vaccine: "Just received my first dose of the @moderna COVID-19 vaccine this evening. So appreciat[...] Jan 02 - WWE doctor Chris Amann has revealed on Instagram that he has received the Modern COVID-19 vaccine: "Just received my first dose of the @moderna COVID-19 vaccine this evening. So appreciat[...]

Kenny Omega Comments On The Passing Of Brodie Lee

During a recent Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega commented on the recent passing of Brodie Lee. “I do find a lot of happiness in just looking at my[...] Jan 02 - During a recent Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega commented on the recent passing of Brodie Lee. “I do find a lot of happiness in just looking at my[...]

Intercontinental Championship Match Scheduled for Next Week's SmackDown

It's been announced that next week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will feature an Intercontinental Championship Match, as champion Big E will defend against former WWE United States[...] Jan 02 - It's been announced that next week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will feature an Intercontinental Championship Match, as champion Big E will defend against former WWE United States[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (01/01/21)

*Singles Match* Big E defeats King Corbin via DQ *Tag Team Match* Big E and Apollo Crews defeat King Corbin and Sami Zayn via pinfall *Tag Team* Riott Squad defeat Natalya and Tamina via pinfall [...] Jan 02 - *Singles Match* Big E defeats King Corbin via DQ *Tag Team Match* Big E and Apollo Crews defeat King Corbin and Sami Zayn via pinfall *Tag Team* Riott Squad defeat Natalya and Tamina via pinfall [...]

WWE Legend Mick Foley Reveals Positive COVID-19 Result In December

WWE Legend Mick Foley revealed via his Twitter account that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He tested positive whenever he did a virtual fan signing in December. He says he's been isolating in hi[...] Jan 01 - WWE Legend Mick Foley revealed via his Twitter account that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He tested positive whenever he did a virtual fan signing in December. He says he's been isolating in hi[...]

Lance Storm Reveals Vince McMahon Wanted Him To Have "Huge Junk"

Lance Storm was once involved in a storyline in WWE which was based around his male member. Reflecting on the gimmick he revealed WWE was in the process of preparing a skin-colored thong for him to we[...] Jan 01 - Lance Storm was once involved in a storyline in WWE which was based around his male member. Reflecting on the gimmick he revealed WWE was in the process of preparing a skin-colored thong for him to we[...]

Jeremy Borash Is Now Engaged To Be Married

WWE producer Jeremy Borash revealed on his officiaL Twitter and Instagram accounts last night that he got engaged to his girlfriend Vanessa De La Gala. He posted the following: "Made a deal with my b[...] Jan 01 - WWE producer Jeremy Borash revealed on his officiaL Twitter and Instagram accounts last night that he got engaged to his girlfriend Vanessa De La Gala. He posted the following: "Made a deal with my b[...]

Several WWE Superstars Turn Down New WWE Contracts

Several WWE Superstars from all three brands (Raw, SmackDown and NXT) have reportedly turned down new contracts, according to a report from Fightful Select. The new deals were reported to be "disappo[...] Jan 01 - Several WWE Superstars from all three brands (Raw, SmackDown and NXT) have reportedly turned down new contracts, according to a report from Fightful Select. The new deals were reported to be "disappo[...]

Update on Erick Rowan's Status w/ All Elite Wrestling

As fans are aware, former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan made a special appearance on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite as part of the tribute show for his longtime tag team partner Jon Huber, [...] Jan 01 - As fans are aware, former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan made a special appearance on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite as part of the tribute show for his longtime tag team partner Jon Huber, [...]

WWE Reportedly Stopping Kairi Sane from Making a Stardom Appearance in March

According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Japanese promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom has requested for former World of Stardom Champion Kairi Hojo ([...] Jan 01 - According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Japanese promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom has requested for former World of Stardom Champion Kairi Hojo ([...]

Official Preview for Tonight's Episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown (Jan. 1, 2021)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Roman Reigns makes special request of WWE Management in the wake of [...] Jan 01 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Roman Reigns makes special request of WWE Management in the wake of [...]

WATCH: Amazing Moment Captured After the AEW Brodie Lee Celebration of Life Tribute Show

All Elite Wrestling posted the following video on their official YouTube channel, which shows Brodie Lee's family in the ring after this week's episode of Dynamite went off the air: [...] Jan 01 - All Elite Wrestling posted the following video on their official YouTube channel, which shows Brodie Lee's family in the ring after this week's episode of Dynamite went off the air: [...]

Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Confirms That He Has Signed New Deal with IMPACT

IMPACT Wrestling has signed one of their top stars to a brand new two-year contract. Former World Champion Sami Callihan confirmed on Twitter that he has signed a new deal with the company: Today [...] Jan 01 - IMPACT Wrestling has signed one of their top stars to a brand new two-year contract. Former World Champion Sami Callihan confirmed on Twitter that he has signed a new deal with the company: Today [...]

Ethan Page Is No Longer With Impact Wrestling

It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Ethan Page's Impact Wrestling contract has officially expired and he is now considered a free agent. This comes after pulling his mercha[...] Jan 01 - It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Ethan Page's Impact Wrestling contract has officially expired and he is now considered a free agent. This comes after pulling his mercha[...]

Sean Waltman Talks About WCW Banning The Bronco Buster

During his X-Pac 12360 podcast, Sean Waltman went into detail about how WCW banned his signature Bronco Buster move, and how Rick Steiner refused to take it. "When I was first trying to get it over[...] Jan 01 - During his X-Pac 12360 podcast, Sean Waltman went into detail about how WCW banned his signature Bronco Buster move, and how Rick Steiner refused to take it. "When I was first trying to get it over[...]

Transcript of Tony Khan's Speech to AEW Fans Before Brodie Lee Tribute Show

Before this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, which was a tribute to the life of Brodie Lee, Tony Khan took to the ring and addressed the fans in attendance. "It’s an honor for all of us that yo[...] Jan 01 - Before this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, which was a tribute to the life of Brodie Lee, Tony Khan took to the ring and addressed the fans in attendance. "It’s an honor for all of us that yo[...]

WATCH: The Rock Gifts Harvey Wippleman A New Car

2020 ended great for Bruno Lauer, better known to wrestling fans as Harvey Wippleman. The Rock revealed to Wippleman (a close friend) that he purchased him a brand new car. Check out the video and st[...] Dec 31 - 2020 ended great for Bruno Lauer, better known to wrestling fans as Harvey Wippleman. The Rock revealed to Wippleman (a close friend) that he purchased him a brand new car. Check out the video and st[...]

WATCH: Brodie Jr. Wasn’t Finished With The Kendo Stick Last Night!

Just for the record Brodie Jr aka -1 beat us up worst than Mr. Brodie ever has pic.twitter.com/XrQqSwifFa — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) December 31, 2020 [...] Dec 31 - Just for the record Brodie Jr aka -1 beat us up worst than Mr. Brodie ever has pic.twitter.com/XrQqSwifFa — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) December 31, 2020 [...]

Impact Wrestling Announces Knockouts Month For January 2021

Impact Wrestling has announced that January 2021 will be a dedicated Knockouts Month on Impact Plus. Check out the full announcement below: January is Knockouts Month on IMPACT Plus! On IMPACT Conne[...] Dec 31 - Impact Wrestling has announced that January 2021 will be a dedicated Knockouts Month on Impact Plus. Check out the full announcement below: January is Knockouts Month on IMPACT Plus! On IMPACT Conne[...]