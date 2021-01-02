Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Daniel Bryan and Otis defeat Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura via submission

Carmella and Bayley defeat Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair via pinfall

Big E and Apollo Crews defeat King Corbin and Sami Zayn via pinfall

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

SmackDown Quick Results (01/01/21)

WWE Legend Mick Foley Reveals Positive COVID-19 Result In December

WWE Legend Mick Foley revealed via his Twitter account that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He tested positive whenever he did a virtual fan sign[...] Jan 01 - WWE Legend Mick Foley revealed via his Twitter account that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He tested positive whenever he did a virtual fan sign[...]

Lance Storm Reveals Vince McMahon Wanted Him To Have "Huge Junk"

Lance Storm was once involved in a storyline in WWE which was based around his male member. Reflecting on the gimmick he revealed WWE was in the proce[...] Jan 01 - Lance Storm was once involved in a storyline in WWE which was based around his male member. Reflecting on the gimmick he revealed WWE was in the proce[...]

Jeremy Borash Is Now Engaged To Be Married

WWE producer Jeremy Borash revealed on his officiaL Twitter and Instagram accounts last night that he got engaged to his girlfriend Vanessa De La Gala[...] Jan 01 - WWE producer Jeremy Borash revealed on his officiaL Twitter and Instagram accounts last night that he got engaged to his girlfriend Vanessa De La Gala[...]

Several WWE Superstars Turn Down New WWE Contracts

Several WWE Superstars from all three brands (Raw, SmackDown and NXT) have reportedly turned down new contracts, according to a report from Fightful S[...] Jan 01 - Several WWE Superstars from all three brands (Raw, SmackDown and NXT) have reportedly turned down new contracts, according to a report from Fightful S[...]

Update on Erick Rowan's Status w/ All Elite Wrestling

As fans are aware, former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan made a special appearance on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite as part of the tribute [...] Jan 01 - As fans are aware, former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan made a special appearance on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite as part of the tribute [...]

WWE Reportedly Stopping Kairi Sane from Making a Stardom Appearance in March

According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Japanese promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom has requested[...] Jan 01 - According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Japanese promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom has requested[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's Episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown (Jan. 1, 2021)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Roman Reigns makes[...] Jan 01 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Roman Reigns makes[...]

WATCH: Amazing Moment Captured After the AEW Brodie Lee Celebration of Life Tribute Show

All Elite Wrestling posted the following video on their official YouTube channel, which shows Brodie Lee's family in the ring after this week's episod[...] Jan 01 - All Elite Wrestling posted the following video on their official YouTube channel, which shows Brodie Lee's family in the ring after this week's episod[...]

Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Confirms That He Has Signed New Deal with IMPACT

IMPACT Wrestling has signed one of their top stars to a brand new two-year contract. Former World Champion Sami Callihan confirmed on Twitter that he[...] Jan 01 - IMPACT Wrestling has signed one of their top stars to a brand new two-year contract. Former World Champion Sami Callihan confirmed on Twitter that he[...]

Ethan Page Is No Longer With Impact Wrestling

It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Ethan Page's Impact Wrestling contract has officially expired and he is now considered [...] Jan 01 - It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Ethan Page's Impact Wrestling contract has officially expired and he is now considered [...]

Sean Waltman Talks About WCW Banning The Bronco Buster

During his X-Pac 12360 podcast, Sean Waltman went into detail about how WCW banned his signature Bronco Buster move, and how Rick Steiner refused to t[...] Jan 01 - During his X-Pac 12360 podcast, Sean Waltman went into detail about how WCW banned his signature Bronco Buster move, and how Rick Steiner refused to t[...]

Transcript of Tony Khan's Speech to AEW Fans Before Brodie Lee Tribute Show

Before this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, which was a tribute to the life of Brodie Lee, Tony Khan took to the ring and addressed the fans in attenda[...] Jan 01 - Before this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, which was a tribute to the life of Brodie Lee, Tony Khan took to the ring and addressed the fans in attenda[...]

WATCH: The Rock Gifts Harvey Wippleman A New Car

2020 ended great for Bruno Lauer, better known to wrestling fans as Harvey Wippleman. The Rock revealed to Wippleman (a close friend) that he purchas[...] Dec 31 - 2020 ended great for Bruno Lauer, better known to wrestling fans as Harvey Wippleman. The Rock revealed to Wippleman (a close friend) that he purchas[...]

WATCH: Brodie Jr. Wasn’t Finished With The Kendo Stick Last Night!

Just for the record Brodie Jr aka -1 beat us up worst than Mr. Brodie ever has pic.twitter.com/XrQqSwifFa — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) Dece[...] Dec 31 - Just for the record Brodie Jr aka -1 beat us up worst than Mr. Brodie ever has pic.twitter.com/XrQqSwifFa — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) Dece[...]

Impact Wrestling Announces Knockouts Month For January 2021

Impact Wrestling has announced that January 2021 will be a dedicated Knockouts Month on Impact Plus. Check out the full announcement below: January i[...] Dec 31 - Impact Wrestling has announced that January 2021 will be a dedicated Knockouts Month on Impact Plus. Check out the full announcement below: January i[...]

Seth Rollins No Longer Advertised For Friday's WWE SmackDown?

The official WWE website has updated the preview for this Friday's SmackDown on FOX and there is now no mention of Seth Rollins making his return. Pro[...] Dec 31 - The official WWE website has updated the preview for this Friday's SmackDown on FOX and there is now no mention of Seth Rollins making his return. Pro[...]

Viewership For This Weeks AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT

In a week when ratings didn't really matter, PWTorch.com is reporting that this week's AEW Dynamite on TNT, which was a special Brodie Lee tribute sho[...] Dec 31 - In a week when ratings didn't really matter, PWTorch.com is reporting that this week's AEW Dynamite on TNT, which was a special Brodie Lee tribute sho[...]

WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon “Luke Harper” Huber

WWE today posted the following on social media: WWE Superstars remember the incredible life and career of Jon “Luke Harper” Huber. Than[...] Dec 31 - WWE today posted the following on social media: WWE Superstars remember the incredible life and career of Jon “Luke Harper” Huber. Than[...]

Tony Khan Purchased Song Rights For The Brodie Lee Tribute Video Package

On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Tom Waits’ song "Ol’ 55" played during a Brodie Lee video package that aired in his tr[...] Dec 31 - On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Tom Waits’ song "Ol’ 55" played during a Brodie Lee video package that aired in his tr[...]

AEW Has Retired The Current TNT Championship Design

At the end of this week's episode of Dynamite, Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan were joined in the ring by Brodie’s family. Khan presented Brodie Jr. w[...] Dec 31 - At the end of this week's episode of Dynamite, Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan were joined in the ring by Brodie’s family. Khan presented Brodie Jr. w[...]

WWE NXT Year End Awards Show Quick Results (12/30/2020)

As previously reported, the winners of NXT's Year End Awards are as follows... Event of the Year: NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Rivalry of the Year: Ada[...] Dec 31 - As previously reported, the winners of NXT's Year End Awards are as follows... Event of the Year: NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Rivalry of the Year: Ada[...]

AEW Dynamite - Brodie Lee Celebration of Life - Quick Results

The Young Bucks and Colt Cabana defeated Private Party and Matt Hardy Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and Lance Archer defeated Butcher, Blade and Eddie King[...] Dec 31 - The Young Bucks and Colt Cabana defeated Private Party and Matt Hardy Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and Lance Archer defeated Butcher, Blade and Eddie King[...]

WWE NXT 2020 Year-End Award Winners Revealed

WWE NXT ended 2020 with year-end awards, and tonight the results were revealed. Check out the winners below. Breakout Star of the Year: Shotzi B[...] Dec 30 - WWE NXT ended 2020 with year-end awards, and tonight the results were revealed. Check out the winners below. Breakout Star of the Year: Shotzi B[...]