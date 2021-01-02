WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
SmackDown Quick Results (01/01/21)
Posted By: Damon Delmont on Jan 02, 2021
*Singles Match*
Big E defeats King Corbin via DQ
*Tag Team Match*
Big E and Apollo Crews defeat King Corbin and Sami Zayn via pinfall
*Tag Team*
Riott Squad defeat Natalya and Tamina via pinfall
*Tag Team*
Carmella and Bayley defeat Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair via pinfall
*Tag Team Match*
Daniel Bryan and Otis defeat Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura via submission
*Singles Match*
Kevin Owens defeats Jey Uso via pinfall
