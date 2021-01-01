WWE Legend Mick Foley Reveals Positive COVID-19 Result In December

WWE Legend Mick Foley revealed via his Twitter account that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He tested positive whenever he did a virtual fan signing in December. He says he's been isolating in his hotel room for the past 18 days.

Foley says that we should continue to take the virus seriously. Mask up, social distance, look out for one another.

He finally went onto wish fans/followers a happy and safe new year.

Below is the tweet