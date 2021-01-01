Lance Storm Reveals Vince McMahon Wanted Him To Have "Huge Junk"

Lance Storm was once involved in a storyline in WWE which was based around his male member. Reflecting on the gimmick he revealed WWE was in the process of preparing a skin-colored thong for him to wear in a segment to make the fans believe he had a huge one!

Vince McMahon convinced him to the segment after initial hesitation.

He tweeted:

"True Story: They made a skin coloured thong for me to wear because they wanted the full naked shot, which they would censor (digitize) We did countless takes with me in the thong. In the end they never shot me below the waist. I could have wore jeans. Also the verbiage to the segment: Val was talking me up to the girls saying I was a great guy with a huge heart. After the reveal the one girls says ‘It’s not just his heart that’s huge.’ I tried to get out of this angle and went to Vince. Me: ‘Hey Vince, I thought we were supposed to be reality based.’ VKM: ‘We are, what do you mean?’ Me: ‘I’ve been wearing spandex on TV for a decade. How are we supposed to convince people I now have a large penis?’ VKM: Laughing emoji"