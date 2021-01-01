Several WWE Superstars Turn Down New WWE Contracts

Several WWE Superstars from all three brands (Raw, SmackDown and NXT) have reportedly turned down new contracts, according to a report from Fightful Select.

The new deals were reported to be "disappointing" in comparison to previous offers, with some stars said to be waiting until the pandemic ends before signing a deal offer.

"They’re opting to wait until things get 'more normal' to improve their situation. WWE has been said to be open to this, as well. We’ve heard of names across each brand that this applies to."

The report notes that WWE is no longer in "talent hoarding mode" and that's why new deal have been for much less.