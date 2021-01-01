Update on Erick Rowan's Status w/ All Elite Wrestling
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jan 01, 2021
As fans are aware, former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan made a special appearance on this week's episode of AEW
Dynamite as part of the tribute show for his longtime tag team partner Jon Huber, better known as Brodie Lee or Luke Harper to AEW and WWE fans.
In regards to Rowan's status with AEW, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that although it's possible that he could become a member of the AEW roster in the future, for right now, his appearance was simply a one-off:
“Regarding Erick Rowan, his deal was just to make a special appearance on the Brodie Lee tribute show as a surprise.”
