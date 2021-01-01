Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Confirms That He Has Signed New Deal with IMPACT

Today marks when I WOULD have been a FREE AGENT. I just RE-SIGNED with @IMPACTWRESTLING , 2 years for BIG money. I got other offers...but I don’t give a damn. This is MY company. I made this company. I will be champion again in 2021. #TheDRAW pic.twitter.com/Ylzr9DIf8s

Former World Champion Sami Callihan confirmed on Twitter that he has signed a new deal with the company:

IMPACT Wrestling has signed one of their top stars to a brand new two-year contract.

» More News From This Feed

Lance Storm Reveals Vince McMahon Wanted Him To Have "Huge Junk"

Lance Storm was once involved in a storyline in WWE which was based around his male member. Reflecting on the gimmick he revealed WWE was in the process of preparing a skin-colored thong for him to we[...] Jan 01 - Lance Storm was once involved in a storyline in WWE which was based around his male member. Reflecting on the gimmick he revealed WWE was in the process of preparing a skin-colored thong for him to we[...]

Jeremy Borash Is Now Engaged To Be Married

WWE producer Jeremy Borash revealed on his officiaL Twitter and Instagram accounts last night that he got engaged to his girlfriend Vanessa De La Gala. He posted the following: "Made a deal with my b[...] Jan 01 - WWE producer Jeremy Borash revealed on his officiaL Twitter and Instagram accounts last night that he got engaged to his girlfriend Vanessa De La Gala. He posted the following: "Made a deal with my b[...]

Several WWE Superstars Turn Down New WWE Contracts

Several WWE Superstars from all three brands (Raw, SmackDown and NXT) have reportedly turned down new contracts, according to a report from Fightful Select. The new deals were reported to be "disappo[...] Jan 01 - Several WWE Superstars from all three brands (Raw, SmackDown and NXT) have reportedly turned down new contracts, according to a report from Fightful Select. The new deals were reported to be "disappo[...]

Update on Erick Rowan's Status w/ All Elite Wrestling

As fans are aware, former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan made a special appearance on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite as part of the tribute show for his longtime tag team partner Jon Huber, [...] Jan 01 - As fans are aware, former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan made a special appearance on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite as part of the tribute show for his longtime tag team partner Jon Huber, [...]

WWE Reportedly Stopping Kairi Sane from Making a Stardom Appearance in March

According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Japanese promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom has requested for former World of Stardom Champion Kairi Hojo ([...] Jan 01 - According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Japanese promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom has requested for former World of Stardom Champion Kairi Hojo ([...]

Official Preview for Tonight's Episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown (Jan. 1, 2021)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Roman Reigns makes special request of WWE Management in the wake of [...] Jan 01 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE.com: Roman Reigns makes special request of WWE Management in the wake of [...]

WATCH: Amazing Moment Captured After the AEW Brodie Lee Celebration of Life Tribute Show

All Elite Wrestling posted the following video on their official YouTube channel, which shows Brodie Lee's family in the ring after this week's episode of Dynamite went off the air: [...] Jan 01 - All Elite Wrestling posted the following video on their official YouTube channel, which shows Brodie Lee's family in the ring after this week's episode of Dynamite went off the air: [...]

Former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Confirms That He Has Signed New Deal with IMPACT

IMPACT Wrestling has signed one of their top stars to a brand new two-year contract. Former World Champion Sami Callihan confirmed on Twitter that he has signed a new deal with the company: Today [...] Jan 01 - IMPACT Wrestling has signed one of their top stars to a brand new two-year contract. Former World Champion Sami Callihan confirmed on Twitter that he has signed a new deal with the company: Today [...]

Ethan Page Is No Longer With Impact Wrestling

It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Ethan Page's Impact Wrestling contract has officially expired and he is now considered a free agent. This comes after pulling his mercha[...] Jan 01 - It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Ethan Page's Impact Wrestling contract has officially expired and he is now considered a free agent. This comes after pulling his mercha[...]

Sean Waltman Talks About WCW Banning The Bronco Buster

During his X-Pac 12360 podcast, Sean Waltman went into detail about how WCW banned his signature Bronco Buster move, and how Rick Steiner refused to take it. "When I was first trying to get it over[...] Jan 01 - During his X-Pac 12360 podcast, Sean Waltman went into detail about how WCW banned his signature Bronco Buster move, and how Rick Steiner refused to take it. "When I was first trying to get it over[...]

Transcript of Tony Khan's Speech to AEW Fans Before Brodie Lee Tribute Show

Before this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, which was a tribute to the life of Brodie Lee, Tony Khan took to the ring and addressed the fans in attendance. "It’s an honor for all of us that yo[...] Jan 01 - Before this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, which was a tribute to the life of Brodie Lee, Tony Khan took to the ring and addressed the fans in attendance. "It’s an honor for all of us that yo[...]

WATCH: The Rock Gifts Harvey Wippleman A New Car

2020 ended great for Bruno Lauer, better known to wrestling fans as Harvey Wippleman. The Rock revealed to Wippleman (a close friend) that he purchased him a brand new car. Check out the video and st[...] Dec 31 - 2020 ended great for Bruno Lauer, better known to wrestling fans as Harvey Wippleman. The Rock revealed to Wippleman (a close friend) that he purchased him a brand new car. Check out the video and st[...]

WATCH: Brodie Jr. Wasn’t Finished With The Kendo Stick Last Night!

Just for the record Brodie Jr aka -1 beat us up worst than Mr. Brodie ever has pic.twitter.com/XrQqSwifFa — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) December 31, 2020 [...] Dec 31 - Just for the record Brodie Jr aka -1 beat us up worst than Mr. Brodie ever has pic.twitter.com/XrQqSwifFa — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) December 31, 2020 [...]

Impact Wrestling Announces Knockouts Month For January 2021

Impact Wrestling has announced that January 2021 will be a dedicated Knockouts Month on Impact Plus. Check out the full announcement below: January is Knockouts Month on IMPACT Plus! On IMPACT Conne[...] Dec 31 - Impact Wrestling has announced that January 2021 will be a dedicated Knockouts Month on Impact Plus. Check out the full announcement below: January is Knockouts Month on IMPACT Plus! On IMPACT Conne[...]

Seth Rollins No Longer Advertised For Friday's WWE SmackDown?

The official WWE website has updated the preview for this Friday's SmackDown on FOX and there is now no mention of Seth Rollins making his return. Promotional material on social media regarding his re[...] Dec 31 - The official WWE website has updated the preview for this Friday's SmackDown on FOX and there is now no mention of Seth Rollins making his return. Promotional material on social media regarding his re[...]

Viewership For This Weeks AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT

In a week when ratings didn't really matter, PWTorch.com is reporting that this week's AEW Dynamite on TNT, which was a special Brodie Lee tribute show drew 977,000 viewers, with 0.40 rating in the ke[...] Dec 31 - In a week when ratings didn't really matter, PWTorch.com is reporting that this week's AEW Dynamite on TNT, which was a special Brodie Lee tribute show drew 977,000 viewers, with 0.40 rating in the ke[...]

WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon “Luke Harper” Huber

WWE today posted the following on social media: WWE Superstars remember the incredible life and career of Jon “Luke Harper” Huber. Thank you, Jon. pic.twitter.com/Ltk0RtZXrr — WW[...] Dec 31 - WWE today posted the following on social media: WWE Superstars remember the incredible life and career of Jon “Luke Harper” Huber. Thank you, Jon. pic.twitter.com/Ltk0RtZXrr — WW[...]

Tony Khan Purchased Song Rights For The Brodie Lee Tribute Video Package

On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Tom Waits’ song "Ol’ 55" played during a Brodie Lee video package that aired in his tribute. In an interesting tidbit, AEW President To[...] Dec 31 - On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Tom Waits’ song "Ol’ 55" played during a Brodie Lee video package that aired in his tribute. In an interesting tidbit, AEW President To[...]

AEW Has Retired The Current TNT Championship Design

At the end of this week's episode of Dynamite, Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan were joined in the ring by Brodie’s family. Khan presented Brodie Jr. with the TNT Championship belt, and told him he wil[...] Dec 31 - At the end of this week's episode of Dynamite, Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan were joined in the ring by Brodie’s family. Khan presented Brodie Jr. with the TNT Championship belt, and told him he wil[...]

WWE NXT Year End Awards Show Quick Results (12/30/2020)

As previously reported, the winners of NXT's Year End Awards are as follows... Event of the Year: NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Rivalry of the Year: Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee. Breakout Star of the Year:[...] Dec 31 - As previously reported, the winners of NXT's Year End Awards are as follows... Event of the Year: NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Rivalry of the Year: Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee. Breakout Star of the Year:[...]

AEW Dynamite - Brodie Lee Celebration of Life - Quick Results

The Young Bucks and Colt Cabana defeated Private Party and Matt Hardy Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and Lance Archer defeated Butcher, Blade and Eddie Kingston "Hangman" Adam Page, John Silver and Alex Re[...] Dec 31 - The Young Bucks and Colt Cabana defeated Private Party and Matt Hardy Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and Lance Archer defeated Butcher, Blade and Eddie Kingston "Hangman" Adam Page, John Silver and Alex Re[...]

WWE NXT 2020 Year-End Award Winners Revealed

WWE NXT ended 2020 with year-end awards, and tonight the results were revealed. Check out the winners below. Breakout Star of the Year: Shotzi Blackheart Tag Team of the Year: Undisputed E[...] Dec 30 - WWE NXT ended 2020 with year-end awards, and tonight the results were revealed. Check out the winners below. Breakout Star of the Year: Shotzi Blackheart Tag Team of the Year: Undisputed E[...]

Full Lineup Announced For Both Night's Of AEW New Year’s Smash

The lineups for the upcoming AEW New Year’s Smash episodes have been revealed with some slight changes due to the fact they were pushed back. New Year’s Smash – Night 1 on January 6[...] Dec 30 - The lineups for the upcoming AEW New Year’s Smash episodes have been revealed with some slight changes due to the fact they were pushed back. New Year’s Smash – Night 1 on January 6[...]

WATCH: Official AEW Tribute Video Package To Brodie Lee (Jon Huber)

To close tonight's AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes delivered a heartfelt speech paying tribute to Brodie Lee and welcomed his wife and son the ring. Brodie Jr. put his Fathers boots in the middle of the rin[...] Dec 30 - To close tonight's AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes delivered a heartfelt speech paying tribute to Brodie Lee and welcomed his wife and son the ring. Brodie Jr. put his Fathers boots in the middle of the rin[...]