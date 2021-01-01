Ethan Page Is No Longer With Impact Wrestling
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 01, 2021
It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Ethan Page's Impact Wrestling contract has officially expired and he is now considered a free agent.
This comes after pulling his merchandise from his official website the other day, as well as debuting his new character of "The Karate Man" on their television show.
Page has been in talks with WWE, AEW and MLW about working out what he's going to do next.
