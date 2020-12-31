WATCH: The Rock Gifts Harvey Wippleman A New Car

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
2020 ended great for Bruno Lauer, better known to wrestling fans as Harvey Wippleman.
The Rock revealed to Wippleman (a close friend) that he purchased him a brand new car. Check out the video and statement below:
“Merry Christmas, Bruno. Love you, brother! 100% crackhead free
My life (especially my teenage years) has been full of the wildest twists and turns – yet God and the universe had always found a way to put a few people in my path that would change the trajectory of the road I was going down.
Meet one of my lifelong friends, Bruno Lauer — or I prefer to call him, “Downtown Bruno”
My mom and I were evicted off the island of Hawaii and I was sent to Nashville, Tennessee to live with my dad.
When I landed in Nashville, I quickly found out I wasn’t gonna live with my dad.
Shit happens, plans change and that’s the way it goes.
Instead, I told I was gonna live with a guy named Bruno. Who at the time lived in a tiny room at a spot called the Alamo Plaza motel.
Bruno could’ve (and should’ve) said hell no, I’m not takin’ in some kid who I don’t know.
But he didn’t.
He took this punk kid in and we became lifelong friends.
Then ironically – about 9 years later when I had the infamous “$7 Bucks” in my pocket – I started my wrestling career in Memphis, Tennessee and AGAIN – had no place to live and Bruno took me and let me shake up in his trailer, til I could get on my feet.
And hell, when I was 15yrs old, Bruno even gave me his last $40 bucks so I could hustle a crackhead out of his car one night at a honky tonk in Nashville
But the hustle was on me, because when I took off down the road there was a SECOND CRACKHEAD passed out on the floor in the back!
Wild times at 15yrs old.
Merry Christmas, Bruno and since you helped me “buy” my first car – I figured I could return the favor and buy you one that 100% does NOT have a crackhead in the back seat.
I love you, brother.
Your kindness and heart – helped change my life’s trajectory.
And when you’re ready to retire from “the business” you just say the word.
I got you covered.
We’ll go “downtown”
Enjoy your new ride and give Walls, Mississippi my love and gratitude”
