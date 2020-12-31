WATCH: The Rock Gifts Harvey Wippleman A New Car

2020 ended great for Bruno Lauer, better known to wrestling fans as Harvey Wippleman.

The Rock revealed to Wippleman (a close friend) that he purchased him a brand new car. Check out the video and statement below:

“Merry Christmas, Bruno. Love you, brother! 100% crackhead free My life (especially my teenage years) has been full of the wildest twists and turns – yet God and the universe had always found a way to put a few people in my path that would change the trajectory of the road I was going down. Meet one of my lifelong friends, Bruno Lauer — or I prefer to call him, “Downtown Bruno” My mom and I were evicted off the island of Hawaii and I was sent to Nashville, Tennessee to live with my dad. When I landed in Nashville, I quickly found out I wasn’t gonna live with my dad. Shit happens, plans change and that’s the way it goes. Instead, I told I was gonna live with a guy named Bruno. Who at the time lived in a tiny room at a spot called the Alamo Plaza motel.

Bruno could’ve (and should’ve) said hell no, I’m not takin’ in some kid who I don’t know. But he didn’t. He took this punk kid in and we became lifelong friends. Then ironically – about 9 years later when I had the infamous “$7 Bucks” in my pocket – I started my wrestling career in Memphis, Tennessee and AGAIN – had no place to live and Bruno took me and let me shake up in his trailer, til I could get on my feet. And hell, when I was 15yrs old, Bruno even gave me his last $40 bucks so I could hustle a crackhead out of his car one night at a honky tonk in Nashville But the hustle was on me, because when I took off down the road there was a SECOND CRACKHEAD passed out on the floor in the back! Wild times at 15yrs old. Merry Christmas, Bruno and since you helped me “buy” my first car – I figured I could return the favor and buy you one that 100% does NOT have a crackhead in the back seat. I love you, brother. Your kindness and heart – helped change my life’s trajectory. And when you’re ready to retire from “the business” you just say the word. I got you covered. We’ll go “downtown” Enjoy your new ride and give Walls, Mississippi my love and gratitude”