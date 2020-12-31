Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

WATCH: The Rock Gifts Harvey Wippleman A New Car

2020 ended great for Bruno Lauer, better known to wrestling fans as Harvey Wippleman. The Rock revealed to Wippleman (a close friend) that he purchas[...] Dec 31 - 2020 ended great for Bruno Lauer, better known to wrestling fans as Harvey Wippleman. The Rock revealed to Wippleman (a close friend) that he purchas[...]

WATCH: Brodie Jr. Wasn’t Finished With The Kendo Stick Last Night!

Just for the record Brodie Jr aka -1 beat us up worst than Mr. Brodie ever has pic.twitter.com/XrQqSwifFa — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) Dece[...] Dec 31 - Just for the record Brodie Jr aka -1 beat us up worst than Mr. Brodie ever has pic.twitter.com/XrQqSwifFa — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) Dece[...]

Impact Wrestling Announces Knockouts Month For January 2021

Impact Wrestling has announced that January 2021 will be a dedicated Knockouts Month on Impact Plus. Check out the full announcement below: January i[...] Dec 31 - Impact Wrestling has announced that January 2021 will be a dedicated Knockouts Month on Impact Plus. Check out the full announcement below: January i[...]

Seth Rollins No Longer Advertised For Friday's WWE SmackDown?

The official WWE website has updated the preview for this Friday's SmackDown on FOX and there is now no mention of Seth Rollins making his return. Pro[...] Dec 31 - The official WWE website has updated the preview for this Friday's SmackDown on FOX and there is now no mention of Seth Rollins making his return. Pro[...]

Viewership For This Weeks AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT

In a week when ratings didn't really matter, PWTorch.com is reporting that this week's AEW Dynamite on TNT, which was a special Brodie Lee tribute sho[...] Dec 31 - In a week when ratings didn't really matter, PWTorch.com is reporting that this week's AEW Dynamite on TNT, which was a special Brodie Lee tribute sho[...]

WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon “Luke Harper” Huber

WWE today posted the following on social media: WWE Superstars remember the incredible life and career of Jon “Luke Harper” Huber. Than[...] Dec 31 - WWE today posted the following on social media: WWE Superstars remember the incredible life and career of Jon “Luke Harper” Huber. Than[...]

Tony Khan Purchased Song Rights For The Brodie Lee Tribute Video Package

On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Tom Waits’ song "Ol’ 55" played during a Brodie Lee video package that aired in his tr[...] Dec 31 - On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Tom Waits’ song "Ol’ 55" played during a Brodie Lee video package that aired in his tr[...]

AEW Has Retired The Current TNT Championship Design

At the end of this week's episode of Dynamite, Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan were joined in the ring by Brodie’s family. Khan presented Brodie Jr. w[...] Dec 31 - At the end of this week's episode of Dynamite, Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan were joined in the ring by Brodie’s family. Khan presented Brodie Jr. w[...]

WWE NXT Year End Awards Show Quick Results (12/30/2020)

As previously reported, the winners of NXT's Year End Awards are as follows... Event of the Year: NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Rivalry of the Year: Ada[...] Dec 31 - As previously reported, the winners of NXT's Year End Awards are as follows... Event of the Year: NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Rivalry of the Year: Ada[...]

AEW Dynamite - Brodie Lee Celebration of Life - Quick Results

The Young Bucks and Colt Cabana defeated Private Party and Matt Hardy Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and Lance Archer defeated Butcher, Blade and Eddie King[...] Dec 31 - The Young Bucks and Colt Cabana defeated Private Party and Matt Hardy Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and Lance Archer defeated Butcher, Blade and Eddie King[...]

WWE NXT 2020 Year-End Award Winners Revealed

WWE NXT ended 2020 with year-end awards, and tonight the results were revealed. Check out the winners below. Breakout Star of the Year: Shotzi B[...] Dec 30 - WWE NXT ended 2020 with year-end awards, and tonight the results were revealed. Check out the winners below. Breakout Star of the Year: Shotzi B[...]

Full Lineup Announced For Both Night's Of AEW New Year’s Smash

The lineups for the upcoming AEW New Year’s Smash episodes have been revealed with some slight changes due to the fact they were pushed back. N[...] Dec 30 - The lineups for the upcoming AEW New Year’s Smash episodes have been revealed with some slight changes due to the fact they were pushed back. N[...]

WATCH: Official AEW Tribute Video Package To Brodie Lee (Jon Huber)

To close tonight's AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes delivered a heartfelt speech paying tribute to Brodie Lee and welcomed his wife and son the ring. Brodie [...] Dec 30 - To close tonight's AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes delivered a heartfelt speech paying tribute to Brodie Lee and welcomed his wife and son the ring. Brodie [...]

Boa and Xia Li Returning Next Week On NXT New Year’s Evil

On Tonight's WWE NXT it was announced, Boa and Xia Li will be back on next week’s show inside the Capital Wrestling Center. Next Wednesday&rsquo[...] Dec 30 - On Tonight's WWE NXT it was announced, Boa and Xia Li will be back on next week’s show inside the Capital Wrestling Center. Next Wednesday&rsquo[...]

Erick Rowan Appears On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan now known as Erick Redbeard appeared on tonight's AEW Dynamite and attacked Wardlow who tried to interfere during The[...] Dec 30 - Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan now known as Erick Redbeard appeared on tonight's AEW Dynamite and attacked Wardlow who tried to interfere during The[...]

Lance Archer Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee With Luke Harper Look

On tonight's AEW Dynamite Lance Archer paid his respects to Brodie Lee. He wore a dirty white tank top and jeans to the ring. He also had a red handke[...] Dec 30 - On tonight's AEW Dynamite Lance Archer paid his respects to Brodie Lee. He wore a dirty white tank top and jeans to the ring. He also had a red handke[...]

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Returning, Undertaker Doing Private Signing

- During tonight's NXT, it was announced that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be returning in two weeks on January 13th. - The Undertaker is t[...] Dec 30 - - During tonight's NXT, it was announced that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be returning in two weeks on January 13th. - The Undertaker is t[...]

WATCH: 10-Bell Salute To Brodie Lee Opens AEW Dynamite

Tonight's AEW Dynamite opened with a 10-bell salute to Brodie Lee (Jon Huber). The roster was assembled on stage with Tony Khan and Brodie’s wif[...] Dec 30 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite opened with a 10-bell salute to Brodie Lee (Jon Huber). The roster was assembled on stage with Tony Khan and Brodie’s wif[...]

Another Legend Confirmed For WWE Raw Legends Night

Teddy Long has confirmed that he’ll be appearing on Monday's WWE Raw Legends special. He confirmed this during an interview with Wrestling Inc. [...] Dec 30 - Teddy Long has confirmed that he’ll be appearing on Monday's WWE Raw Legends special. He confirmed this during an interview with Wrestling Inc. [...]

AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight's Brodie Lee Celebration Of Life Episode

Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will be a special Brodie Lee Celebration of Life show. The show was originally planned to be New Year's Smash Ni[...] Dec 30 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will be a special Brodie Lee Celebration of Life show. The show was originally planned to be New Year's Smash Ni[...]

Updated Lineup For WWE NXT On USA Network

WWE has announced some new matches and a segment for tonight’s episode of NXT. Below is the updated card for tonight's NXT on USA Network. NXT [...] Dec 30 - WWE has announced some new matches and a segment for tonight’s episode of NXT. Below is the updated card for tonight's NXT on USA Network. NXT [...]

Sean Waltman Reveals Positive News About His Health

On his latest podcast, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman revealed some positive news regarding his health: “I had Hepatitis C for a long time, I tested po[...] Dec 30 - On his latest podcast, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman revealed some positive news regarding his health: “I had Hepatitis C for a long time, I tested po[...]

Matt Riddle Signs New Multi-Year WWE Deal

As previously reported, Matt Riddle’s WWE contract was due to end in August 2021. At the time Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reported, "WWE[...] Dec 30 - As previously reported, Matt Riddle’s WWE contract was due to end in August 2021. At the time Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reported, "WWE[...]

Brodie Lee's Wife Says 'There's No Conspiracy' Surrounding His Death

Jon Huber's (Brodie Lee) wife Amanda wrote posted the following statement on her Instagram story in regards to the column written by Bruce Mitchell on[...] Dec 30 - Jon Huber's (Brodie Lee) wife Amanda wrote posted the following statement on her Instagram story in regards to the column written by Bruce Mitchell on[...]