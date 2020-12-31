Impact Wrestling Announces Knockouts Month For January 2021

January is Knockouts Month on @IMPACTPlusApp ! A new episode of IMPACT Connected with @JordynneGrace will premiere, we'll have a new Fave Five with @gailkimITSME , revisit some of the best Knockouts matches in IMPACT history and MORE! pic.twitter.com/7X29txsARa

Stay tuned for announcements on more exciting content throughout the month!

On IMPACT Connected, Jordynne Grace answers questions from fans around the world. Gail Kim runs down her all-time favorite matches in Fave Five. Plus, revisit some of the best Knockouts matches in IMPACT Wrestling history and so much more!

Impact Wrestling has announced that January 2021 will be a dedicated Knockouts Month on Impact Plus. Check out the full announcement below:

WATCH: The Rock Gifts Harvey Wippleman A New Car

2020 ended great for Bruno Lauer, better known to wrestling fans as Harvey Wippleman. The Rock revealed to Wippleman (a close friend) that he purchased him a brand new car. Check out the video and st[...] Dec 31 - 2020 ended great for Bruno Lauer, better known to wrestling fans as Harvey Wippleman. The Rock revealed to Wippleman (a close friend) that he purchased him a brand new car. Check out the video and st[...]

WATCH: Brodie Jr. Wasn’t Finished With The Kendo Stick Last Night!

Just for the record Brodie Jr aka -1 beat us up worst than Mr. Brodie ever has pic.twitter.com/XrQqSwifFa — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) December 31, 2020 [...] Dec 31 - Just for the record Brodie Jr aka -1 beat us up worst than Mr. Brodie ever has pic.twitter.com/XrQqSwifFa — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) December 31, 2020 [...]

Seth Rollins No Longer Advertised For Friday's WWE SmackDown?

The official WWE website has updated the preview for this Friday's SmackDown on FOX and there is now no mention of Seth Rollins making his return. Promotional material on social media regarding his re[...] Dec 31 - The official WWE website has updated the preview for this Friday's SmackDown on FOX and there is now no mention of Seth Rollins making his return. Promotional material on social media regarding his re[...]

Viewership For This Weeks AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT

In a week when ratings didn't really matter, PWTorch.com is reporting that this week's AEW Dynamite on TNT, which was a special Brodie Lee tribute show drew 977,000 viewers, with 0.40 rating in the ke[...] Dec 31 - In a week when ratings didn't really matter, PWTorch.com is reporting that this week's AEW Dynamite on TNT, which was a special Brodie Lee tribute show drew 977,000 viewers, with 0.40 rating in the ke[...]

WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon “Luke Harper” Huber

WWE today posted the following on social media: WWE Superstars remember the incredible life and career of Jon “Luke Harper” Huber. Thank you, Jon. pic.twitter.com/Ltk0RtZXrr — WW[...] Dec 31 - WWE today posted the following on social media: WWE Superstars remember the incredible life and career of Jon “Luke Harper” Huber. Thank you, Jon. pic.twitter.com/Ltk0RtZXrr — WW[...]

Tony Khan Purchased Song Rights For The Brodie Lee Tribute Video Package

On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Tom Waits’ song "Ol’ 55" played during a Brodie Lee video package that aired in his tribute. In an interesting tidbit, AEW President To[...] Dec 31 - On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Tom Waits’ song "Ol’ 55" played during a Brodie Lee video package that aired in his tribute. In an interesting tidbit, AEW President To[...]

AEW Has Retired The Current TNT Championship Design

At the end of this week's episode of Dynamite, Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan were joined in the ring by Brodie’s family. Khan presented Brodie Jr. with the TNT Championship belt, and told him he wil[...] Dec 31 - At the end of this week's episode of Dynamite, Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan were joined in the ring by Brodie’s family. Khan presented Brodie Jr. with the TNT Championship belt, and told him he wil[...]

WWE NXT Year End Awards Show Quick Results (12/30/2020)

As previously reported, the winners of NXT's Year End Awards are as follows... Event of the Year: NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Rivalry of the Year: Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee. Breakout Star of the Year:[...] Dec 31 - As previously reported, the winners of NXT's Year End Awards are as follows... Event of the Year: NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Rivalry of the Year: Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee. Breakout Star of the Year:[...]

AEW Dynamite - Brodie Lee Celebration of Life - Quick Results

The Young Bucks and Colt Cabana defeated Private Party and Matt Hardy Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and Lance Archer defeated Butcher, Blade and Eddie Kingston "Hangman" Adam Page, John Silver and Alex Re[...] Dec 31 - The Young Bucks and Colt Cabana defeated Private Party and Matt Hardy Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and Lance Archer defeated Butcher, Blade and Eddie Kingston "Hangman" Adam Page, John Silver and Alex Re[...]

WWE NXT 2020 Year-End Award Winners Revealed

WWE NXT ended 2020 with year-end awards, and tonight the results were revealed. Check out the winners below. Breakout Star of the Year: Shotzi Blackheart Tag Team of the Year: Undisputed E[...] Dec 30 - WWE NXT ended 2020 with year-end awards, and tonight the results were revealed. Check out the winners below. Breakout Star of the Year: Shotzi Blackheart Tag Team of the Year: Undisputed E[...]

Full Lineup Announced For Both Night's Of AEW New Year’s Smash

The lineups for the upcoming AEW New Year’s Smash episodes have been revealed with some slight changes due to the fact they were pushed back. New Year’s Smash – Night 1 on January 6[...] Dec 30 - The lineups for the upcoming AEW New Year’s Smash episodes have been revealed with some slight changes due to the fact they were pushed back. New Year’s Smash – Night 1 on January 6[...]

WATCH: Official AEW Tribute Video Package To Brodie Lee (Jon Huber)

To close tonight's AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes delivered a heartfelt speech paying tribute to Brodie Lee and welcomed his wife and son the ring. Brodie Jr. put his Fathers boots in the middle of the rin[...] Dec 30 - To close tonight's AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes delivered a heartfelt speech paying tribute to Brodie Lee and welcomed his wife and son the ring. Brodie Jr. put his Fathers boots in the middle of the rin[...]

Boa and Xia Li Returning Next Week On NXT New Year’s Evil

On Tonight's WWE NXT it was announced, Boa and Xia Li will be back on next week’s show inside the Capital Wrestling Center. Next Wednesday’s episode will be a special New Year’s Evil[...] Dec 30 - On Tonight's WWE NXT it was announced, Boa and Xia Li will be back on next week’s show inside the Capital Wrestling Center. Next Wednesday’s episode will be a special New Year’s Evil[...]

Erick Rowan Appears On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan now known as Erick Redbeard appeared on tonight's AEW Dynamite and attacked Wardlow who tried to interfere during The Dark Order vs Inner Circle. Chris Jericho yelled[...] Dec 30 - Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan now known as Erick Redbeard appeared on tonight's AEW Dynamite and attacked Wardlow who tried to interfere during The Dark Order vs Inner Circle. Chris Jericho yelled[...]

Lance Archer Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee With Luke Harper Look

On tonight's AEW Dynamite Lance Archer paid his respects to Brodie Lee. He wore a dirty white tank top and jeans to the ring. He also had a red handkerchief in his back pocket just like Brodie always [...] Dec 30 - On tonight's AEW Dynamite Lance Archer paid his respects to Brodie Lee. He wore a dirty white tank top and jeans to the ring. He also had a red handkerchief in his back pocket just like Brodie always [...]

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Returning, Undertaker Doing Private Signing

- During tonight's NXT, it was announced that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be returning in two weeks on January 13th. - The Undertaker is to do a private signing event with Signed By Supers[...] Dec 30 - - During tonight's NXT, it was announced that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be returning in two weeks on January 13th. - The Undertaker is to do a private signing event with Signed By Supers[...]

WATCH: 10-Bell Salute To Brodie Lee Opens AEW Dynamite

Tonight's AEW Dynamite opened with a 10-bell salute to Brodie Lee (Jon Huber). The roster was assembled on stage with Tony Khan and Brodie’s wife and two kids. Following the 10-bell salute, the[...] Dec 30 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite opened with a 10-bell salute to Brodie Lee (Jon Huber). The roster was assembled on stage with Tony Khan and Brodie’s wife and two kids. Following the 10-bell salute, the[...]

Another Legend Confirmed For WWE Raw Legends Night

Teddy Long has confirmed that he’ll be appearing on Monday's WWE Raw Legends special. He confirmed this during an interview with Wrestling Inc. "Well, that’s the rumor I got too. Basicall[...] Dec 30 - Teddy Long has confirmed that he’ll be appearing on Monday's WWE Raw Legends special. He confirmed this during an interview with Wrestling Inc. "Well, that’s the rumor I got too. Basicall[...]

AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight's Brodie Lee Celebration Of Life Episode

Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will be a special Brodie Lee Celebration of Life show. The show was originally planned to be New Year's Smash Night 1 but was changed following the untimely death[...] Dec 30 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will be a special Brodie Lee Celebration of Life show. The show was originally planned to be New Year's Smash Night 1 but was changed following the untimely death[...]

Updated Lineup For WWE NXT On USA Network

WWE has announced some new matches and a segment for tonight’s episode of NXT. Below is the updated card for tonight's NXT on USA Network. NXT North American Championship MatchLeon Ruff vs. Joh[...] Dec 30 - WWE has announced some new matches and a segment for tonight’s episode of NXT. Below is the updated card for tonight's NXT on USA Network. NXT North American Championship MatchLeon Ruff vs. Joh[...]

Sean Waltman Reveals Positive News About His Health

On his latest podcast, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman revealed some positive news regarding his health: “I had Hepatitis C for a long time, I tested positive when I came back to TNA and was doing that [...] Dec 30 - On his latest podcast, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman revealed some positive news regarding his health: “I had Hepatitis C for a long time, I tested positive when I came back to TNA and was doing that [...]

Matt Riddle Signs New Multi-Year WWE Deal

As previously reported, Matt Riddle’s WWE contract was due to end in August 2021. At the time Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reported, "WWE is working on locking down Riddle, whose contract[...] Dec 30 - As previously reported, Matt Riddle’s WWE contract was due to end in August 2021. At the time Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reported, "WWE is working on locking down Riddle, whose contract[...]

Brodie Lee's Wife Says 'There's No Conspiracy' Surrounding His Death

Jon Huber's (Brodie Lee) wife Amanda wrote posted the following statement on her Instagram story in regards to the column written by Bruce Mitchell on PWTorch.com which questioned the cause of his dea[...] Dec 30 - Jon Huber's (Brodie Lee) wife Amanda wrote posted the following statement on her Instagram story in regards to the column written by Bruce Mitchell on PWTorch.com which questioned the cause of his dea[...]