Impact Wrestling Announces Knockouts Month For January 2021
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 31, 2020
Impact Wrestling has announced that January 2021 will be a dedicated Knockouts Month on Impact Plus. Check out the full announcement below:
January is Knockouts Month on IMPACT Plus!
On IMPACT Connected, Jordynne Grace answers questions from fans around the world. Gail Kim runs down her all-time favorite matches in Fave Five. Plus, revisit some of the best Knockouts matches in IMPACT Wrestling history and so much more!
Stay tuned for announcements on more exciting content throughout the month!
