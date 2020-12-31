Seth Rollins No Longer Advertised For Friday's WWE SmackDown?
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 31, 2020
The official WWE website has updated the preview for this Friday's SmackDown on FOX and there is now no mention of Seth Rollins making his return. Promotional material on social media regarding his return has also been deleted.
Here is the preview:
- Roman Reigns makes special request of WWE Management in the wake of his Universal Title win over Kevin Owens
- Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair battle Bayley & Carmella
- Intercontinental Champion Big E goes head-to-head with King Corbin
