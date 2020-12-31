WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon “Luke Harper” Huber

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 31, 2020

WWE today posted the following on social media:


Dec 31
WATCH: The Rock Gifts Harvey Wippleman A New Car
2020 ended great for Bruno Lauer, better known to wrestling fans as Harvey Wippleman. The Rock revealed to Wippleman (a close friend) that he purchas[...]
Dec 31
WATCH: Brodie Jr. Wasn’t Finished With The Kendo Stick Last Night!
Just for the record Brodie Jr aka -1 beat us up worst than Mr. Brodie ever has pic.twitter.com/XrQqSwifFa — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) Dece[...]
Dec 31
Impact Wrestling Announces Knockouts Month For January 2021
Impact Wrestling has announced that January 2021 will be a dedicated Knockouts Month on Impact Plus. Check out the full announcement below: January i[...]
Dec 31
Seth Rollins No Longer Advertised For Friday's WWE SmackDown?
The official WWE website has updated the preview for this Friday's SmackDown on FOX and there is now no mention of Seth Rollins making his return. Pro[...]
Dec 31
Viewership For This Weeks AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT
In a week when ratings didn't really matter, PWTorch.com is reporting that this week's AEW Dynamite on TNT, which was a special Brodie Lee tribute sho[...]
Dec 31
Dec 31
Tony Khan Purchased Song Rights For The Brodie Lee Tribute Video Package
On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Tom Waits’ song "Ol’ 55" played during a Brodie Lee video package that aired in his tr[...]
Dec 31
AEW Has Retired The Current TNT Championship Design
At the end of this week's episode of Dynamite, Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan were joined in the ring by Brodie’s family. Khan presented Brodie Jr. w[...]
Dec 31
WWE NXT Year End Awards Show Quick Results (12/30/2020)
As previously reported, the winners of NXT's Year End Awards are as follows... Event of the Year: NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Rivalry of the Year: Ada[...]
Dec 31
AEW Dynamite - Brodie Lee Celebration of Life - Quick Results
The Young Bucks and Colt Cabana defeated Private Party and Matt Hardy Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and Lance Archer defeated Butcher, Blade and Eddie King[...]
Dec 30
WWE NXT 2020 Year-End Award Winners Revealed
WWE NXT ended 2020 with year-end awards, and tonight the results were revealed. Check out the winners below. Breakout Star of the Year: Shotzi B[...]
Dec 30
Full Lineup Announced For Both Night's Of AEW New Year’s Smash
The lineups for the upcoming AEW New Year’s Smash episodes have been revealed with some slight changes due to the fact they were pushed back. N[...]
Dec 30
WATCH: Official AEW Tribute Video Package To Brodie Lee (Jon Huber)
To close tonight's AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes delivered a heartfelt speech paying tribute to Brodie Lee and welcomed his wife and son the ring. Brodie [...]
Dec 30
Boa and Xia Li Returning Next Week On NXT New Year’s Evil
On Tonight's WWE NXT it was announced, Boa and Xia Li will be back on next week’s show inside the Capital Wrestling Center. Next Wednesday&rsquo[...]
Dec 30
Erick Rowan Appears On Tonight's AEW Dynamite
Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan now known as Erick Redbeard appeared on tonight's AEW Dynamite and attacked Wardlow who tried to interfere during The[...]
Dec 30
Lance Archer Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee With Luke Harper Look
On tonight's AEW Dynamite Lance Archer paid his respects to Brodie Lee. He wore a dirty white tank top and jeans to the ring. He also had a red handke[...]
Dec 30
Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Returning, Undertaker Doing Private Signing
- During tonight's NXT, it was announced that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be returning in two weeks on January 13th. - The Undertaker is t[...]
Dec 30
WATCH: 10-Bell Salute To Brodie Lee Opens AEW Dynamite
Tonight's AEW Dynamite opened with a 10-bell salute to Brodie Lee (Jon Huber). The roster was assembled on stage with Tony Khan and Brodie’s wif[...]
Dec 30
Another Legend Confirmed For WWE Raw Legends Night
Teddy Long has confirmed that he’ll be appearing on Monday's WWE Raw Legends special. He confirmed this during an interview with Wrestling Inc. [...]
Dec 30
AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight's Brodie Lee Celebration Of Life Episode
Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will be a special Brodie Lee Celebration of Life show. The show was originally planned to be New Year's Smash Ni[...]
Dec 30
Updated Lineup For WWE NXT On USA Network
WWE has announced some new matches and a segment for tonight’s episode of NXT. Below is the updated card for tonight's NXT on USA Network. NXT [...]
Dec 30
Sean Waltman Reveals Positive News About His Health
On his latest podcast, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman revealed some positive news regarding his health: “I had Hepatitis C for a long time, I tested po[...]
Dec 30
Matt Riddle Signs New Multi-Year WWE Deal
As previously reported, Matt Riddle’s WWE contract was due to end in August 2021. At the time Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reported, "WWE[...]
Dec 30
Brodie Lee's Wife Says 'There's No Conspiracy' Surrounding His Death
Jon Huber's (Brodie Lee) wife Amanda wrote posted the following statement on her Instagram story in regards to the column written by Bruce Mitchell on[...]
Dec 30
The Young Bucks Reveal When They Found Out Sting Was Coming to AEW
During an appearance on David Penzer's Sitting Ringside podcast, the Young Bucks discussed when they found out that Sting was joining All Elite Wrestl[...]
