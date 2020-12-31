WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Tony Khan Purchased Song Rights For The Brodie Lee Tribute Video Package
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 31, 2020
On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Tom Waits’ song "Ol’ 55" played during a Brodie Lee video package that aired in his tribute.
In an interesting tidbit, AEW President Tony Khan revealed on Twitter following Dynamite that he bought the rights to the song which means the license will now not expire, allowing the video package to remain online forever.
https://wrestlr.me/65826/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Dec 31
Dec 31 - On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Tom Waits’ song "Ol’ 55" played during a Brodie Lee video package that aired in his tr[...]
Dec 31
Dec 31 - At the end of this week's episode of Dynamite, Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan were joined in the ring by Brodie’s family. Khan presented Brodie Jr. w[...]
Dec 31
Dec 31 - As previously reported, the winners of NXT's Year End Awards are as follows... Event of the Year: NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Rivalry of the Year: Ada[...]
Dec 31
Dec 31 - The Young Bucks and Colt Cabana defeated Private Party and Matt Hardy Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and Lance Archer defeated Butcher, Blade and Eddie King[...]
Dec 30
Dec 30 - WWE NXT ended 2020 with year-end awards, and tonight the results were revealed. Check out the winners below. Breakout Star of the Year: Shotzi B[...]
Dec 30
Dec 30 - The lineups for the upcoming AEW New Year’s Smash episodes have been revealed with some slight changes due to the fact they were pushed back. N[...]
Dec 30
Dec 30 - To close tonight's AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes delivered a heartfelt speech paying tribute to Brodie Lee and welcomed his wife and son the ring. Brodie [...]
Dec 30
Dec 30 - On Tonight's WWE NXT it was announced, Boa and Xia Li will be back on next week’s show inside the Capital Wrestling Center. Next Wednesday&rsquo[...]
Dec 30
Dec 30 - Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan now known as Erick Redbeard appeared on tonight's AEW Dynamite and attacked Wardlow who tried to interfere during The[...]
Dec 30
Dec 30 - On tonight's AEW Dynamite Lance Archer paid his respects to Brodie Lee. He wore a dirty white tank top and jeans to the ring. He also had a red handke[...]
Dec 30
Dec 30 - - During tonight's NXT, it was announced that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be returning in two weeks on January 13th. - The Undertaker is t[...]
Dec 30
Dec 30 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite opened with a 10-bell salute to Brodie Lee (Jon Huber). The roster was assembled on stage with Tony Khan and Brodie’s wif[...]
Dec 30
Dec 30 - Teddy Long has confirmed that he’ll be appearing on Monday's WWE Raw Legends special. He confirmed this during an interview with Wrestling Inc.
[...]
Dec 30
Dec 30 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will be a special Brodie Lee Celebration of Life show. The show was originally planned to be New Year's Smash Ni[...]
Dec 30
Dec 30 - WWE has announced some new matches and a segment for tonight’s episode of NXT. Below is the updated card for tonight's NXT on USA Network. NXT [...]
Dec 30
Dec 30 - On his latest podcast, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman revealed some positive news regarding his health: “I had Hepatitis C for a long time, I tested po[...]
Dec 30
Dec 30 - As previously reported, Matt Riddle’s WWE contract was due to end in August 2021. At the time Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reported, "WWE[...]
Dec 30
Dec 30 - Jon Huber's (Brodie Lee) wife Amanda wrote posted the following statement on her Instagram story in regards to the column written by Bruce Mitchell on[...]
Dec 30
Dec 30 - During an appearance on David Penzer's Sitting Ringside podcast, the Young Bucks discussed when they found out that Sting was joining All Elite Wrestl[...]
Dec 30 WWE NXT Preview For Tonight's Show Tonight is the final WWE NXT episode of 2020 and the episode will air on USA Network as usual. This is also the go-home show which will then lead us i[...]
Dec 30 - Tonight is the final WWE NXT episode of 2020 and the episode will air on USA Network as usual. This is also the go-home show which will then lead us i[...]
Dec 30
Dec 30 - Wrestling legend Dutch Mantel (Zeb Colter in WWE) got heat on social media when he cracked a bad joke relating to the downtown Nashville bombing on an[...]
Dec 30
Dec 30 - All Elite Wrestling has filed a trademark for AEW Elevation as of December 16th. Many are speculating that this is going to be the name of their upcom[...]
Dec 29
Dec 29 - Sasha Banks revealed a new hairstyle and tattoos inspired by her friend Ruby Riot. Banks is looking to launch a make-up channel and a make-up l[...]
Dec 29
Dec 29 - On the most recent episode of "What Happened When" Tony Schiavone and Conrad Thompson discussed the tragic passing of Brodie Lee. Tony revealed[...]
Dec 29
Dec 29 - Jon Huber (Brodie Lee) was apparently granted ownership over the "Brodie Lee" name days before he sadly passed away from non COVID lung issues. The U[...]
© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π