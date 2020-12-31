Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Thank you everyone who joined us tonight on #AEWDynamite to celebrate the life of Jon Huber, known to fans as Mr. Brodie Lee. It was a great honor to host his family Amanda, Brodie & Nolan. I bought the rights to Ol’ 55 by Tom Waits in perpetuity so that tribute will last forever

In an interesting tidbit, AEW President Tony Khan revealed on Twitter following Dynamite that he bought the rights to the song which means the license will now not expire, allowing the video package to remain online forever.

On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Tom Waits’ song "Ol’ 55" played during a Brodie Lee video package that aired in his tribute.

» More News From This Feed

Tony Khan Purchased Song Rights For The Brodie Lee Tribute Video Package

On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Tom Waits’ song "Ol’ 55" played during a Brodie Lee video package that aired in his tr[...] Dec 31 - On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Tom Waits’ song "Ol’ 55" played during a Brodie Lee video package that aired in his tr[...]

AEW Has Retired The Current TNT Championship Design

At the end of this week's episode of Dynamite, Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan were joined in the ring by Brodie’s family. Khan presented Brodie Jr. w[...] Dec 31 - At the end of this week's episode of Dynamite, Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan were joined in the ring by Brodie’s family. Khan presented Brodie Jr. w[...]

WWE NXT Year End Awards Show Quick Results (12/30/2020)

As previously reported, the winners of NXT's Year End Awards are as follows... Event of the Year: NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Rivalry of the Year: Ada[...] Dec 31 - As previously reported, the winners of NXT's Year End Awards are as follows... Event of the Year: NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Rivalry of the Year: Ada[...]

AEW Dynamite - Brodie Lee Celebration of Life - Quick Results

The Young Bucks and Colt Cabana defeated Private Party and Matt Hardy Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and Lance Archer defeated Butcher, Blade and Eddie King[...] Dec 31 - The Young Bucks and Colt Cabana defeated Private Party and Matt Hardy Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and Lance Archer defeated Butcher, Blade and Eddie King[...]

WWE NXT 2020 Year-End Award Winners Revealed

WWE NXT ended 2020 with year-end awards, and tonight the results were revealed. Check out the winners below. Breakout Star of the Year: Shotzi B[...] Dec 30 - WWE NXT ended 2020 with year-end awards, and tonight the results were revealed. Check out the winners below. Breakout Star of the Year: Shotzi B[...]

Full Lineup Announced For Both Night's Of AEW New Year’s Smash

The lineups for the upcoming AEW New Year’s Smash episodes have been revealed with some slight changes due to the fact they were pushed back. N[...] Dec 30 - The lineups for the upcoming AEW New Year’s Smash episodes have been revealed with some slight changes due to the fact they were pushed back. N[...]

WATCH: Official AEW Tribute Video Package To Brodie Lee (Jon Huber)

To close tonight's AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes delivered a heartfelt speech paying tribute to Brodie Lee and welcomed his wife and son the ring. Brodie [...] Dec 30 - To close tonight's AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes delivered a heartfelt speech paying tribute to Brodie Lee and welcomed his wife and son the ring. Brodie [...]

Boa and Xia Li Returning Next Week On NXT New Year’s Evil

On Tonight's WWE NXT it was announced, Boa and Xia Li will be back on next week’s show inside the Capital Wrestling Center. Next Wednesday&rsquo[...] Dec 30 - On Tonight's WWE NXT it was announced, Boa and Xia Li will be back on next week’s show inside the Capital Wrestling Center. Next Wednesday&rsquo[...]

Erick Rowan Appears On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan now known as Erick Redbeard appeared on tonight's AEW Dynamite and attacked Wardlow who tried to interfere during The[...] Dec 30 - Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan now known as Erick Redbeard appeared on tonight's AEW Dynamite and attacked Wardlow who tried to interfere during The[...]

Lance Archer Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee With Luke Harper Look

On tonight's AEW Dynamite Lance Archer paid his respects to Brodie Lee. He wore a dirty white tank top and jeans to the ring. He also had a red handke[...] Dec 30 - On tonight's AEW Dynamite Lance Archer paid his respects to Brodie Lee. He wore a dirty white tank top and jeans to the ring. He also had a red handke[...]

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Returning, Undertaker Doing Private Signing

- During tonight's NXT, it was announced that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be returning in two weeks on January 13th. - The Undertaker is t[...] Dec 30 - - During tonight's NXT, it was announced that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be returning in two weeks on January 13th. - The Undertaker is t[...]

WATCH: 10-Bell Salute To Brodie Lee Opens AEW Dynamite

Tonight's AEW Dynamite opened with a 10-bell salute to Brodie Lee (Jon Huber). The roster was assembled on stage with Tony Khan and Brodie’s wif[...] Dec 30 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite opened with a 10-bell salute to Brodie Lee (Jon Huber). The roster was assembled on stage with Tony Khan and Brodie’s wif[...]

Another Legend Confirmed For WWE Raw Legends Night

Teddy Long has confirmed that he’ll be appearing on Monday's WWE Raw Legends special. He confirmed this during an interview with Wrestling Inc. [...] Dec 30 - Teddy Long has confirmed that he’ll be appearing on Monday's WWE Raw Legends special. He confirmed this during an interview with Wrestling Inc. [...]

AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight's Brodie Lee Celebration Of Life Episode

Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will be a special Brodie Lee Celebration of Life show. The show was originally planned to be New Year's Smash Ni[...] Dec 30 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will be a special Brodie Lee Celebration of Life show. The show was originally planned to be New Year's Smash Ni[...]

Updated Lineup For WWE NXT On USA Network

WWE has announced some new matches and a segment for tonight’s episode of NXT. Below is the updated card for tonight's NXT on USA Network. NXT [...] Dec 30 - WWE has announced some new matches and a segment for tonight’s episode of NXT. Below is the updated card for tonight's NXT on USA Network. NXT [...]

Sean Waltman Reveals Positive News About His Health

On his latest podcast, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman revealed some positive news regarding his health: “I had Hepatitis C for a long time, I tested po[...] Dec 30 - On his latest podcast, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman revealed some positive news regarding his health: “I had Hepatitis C for a long time, I tested po[...]

Matt Riddle Signs New Multi-Year WWE Deal

As previously reported, Matt Riddle’s WWE contract was due to end in August 2021. At the time Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reported, "WWE[...] Dec 30 - As previously reported, Matt Riddle’s WWE contract was due to end in August 2021. At the time Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reported, "WWE[...]

Brodie Lee's Wife Says 'There's No Conspiracy' Surrounding His Death

Jon Huber's (Brodie Lee) wife Amanda wrote posted the following statement on her Instagram story in regards to the column written by Bruce Mitchell on[...] Dec 30 - Jon Huber's (Brodie Lee) wife Amanda wrote posted the following statement on her Instagram story in regards to the column written by Bruce Mitchell on[...]

The Young Bucks Reveal When They Found Out Sting Was Coming to AEW

During an appearance on David Penzer's Sitting Ringside podcast, the Young Bucks discussed when they found out that Sting was joining All Elite Wrestl[...] Dec 30 - During an appearance on David Penzer's Sitting Ringside podcast, the Young Bucks discussed when they found out that Sting was joining All Elite Wrestl[...]

WWE NXT Preview For Tonight's Show

Tonight is the final WWE NXT episode of 2020 and the episode will air on USA Network as usual. This is also the go-home show which will then lead us i[...] Dec 30 - Tonight is the final WWE NXT episode of 2020 and the episode will air on USA Network as usual. This is also the go-home show which will then lead us i[...]

Dutch Mantel Makes Bad Joke Relating To Downtown Nashville Bombing

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantel (Zeb Colter in WWE) got heat on social media when he cracked a bad joke relating to the downtown Nashville bombing on an[...] Dec 30 - Wrestling legend Dutch Mantel (Zeb Colter in WWE) got heat on social media when he cracked a bad joke relating to the downtown Nashville bombing on an[...]

AEW Files New Trademark--- Secondary Show Name?

All Elite Wrestling has filed a trademark for AEW Elevation as of December 16th. Many are speculating that this is going to be the name of their upcom[...] Dec 30 - All Elite Wrestling has filed a trademark for AEW Elevation as of December 16th. Many are speculating that this is going to be the name of their upcom[...]

Sasha Banks Reveals New Look Inspired By Ruby Riot

Sasha Banks revealed a new hairstyle and tattoos inspired by her friend Ruby Riot. Banks is looking to launch a make-up channel and a make-up l[...] Dec 29 - Sasha Banks revealed a new hairstyle and tattoos inspired by her friend Ruby Riot. Banks is looking to launch a make-up channel and a make-up l[...]

Brodie Lee's Son Signed An AEW Contract

On the most recent episode of "What Happened When" Tony Schiavone and Conrad Thompson discussed the tragic passing of Brodie Lee. Tony revealed[...] Dec 29 - On the most recent episode of "What Happened When" Tony Schiavone and Conrad Thompson discussed the tragic passing of Brodie Lee. Tony revealed[...]