Erick Rowan Appears On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan now known as Erick Redbeard appeared on tonight's AEW Dynamite and attacked Wardlow who tried to interfere during The Dark Order vs Inner Circle.

Chris Jericho yelled on commentary that "he doesn’t even work here" and mentioned the Bludgeon Brothers. Rowan was of course the tag team partner of Brodie Lee, then Luke Harper in WWE

Following Dark Order's victory, Rowan was shown back in the ring with a sign that said "Good for now my brother, I’ll see you down the road" Rowan was crying with others in the ring.

Rowan was let go from his WWE back in April 2020.

